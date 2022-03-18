2022 Indian Wells Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 12

Day 12 of the 2022 Indian Wells Open will be headlined by the women's singles semifinals. The men's singles quarterfinals and men's doubles semifinals are also scheduled for Friday.

Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov will kick off the day's proceedings with their quarterfinal clash. Home favorite Taylor Fritz will aim to reach back-to-back semifinals in California, but Miomir Kecmanovic stands in his way.

Former Roland Garros champions Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek are set to square off in the first semifinal. The Romanian leads 2-1 in the head-to-head and this is set to be their first meeting outside of a Grand Slam.

Defending champion Paula Badosa will take on World No. 6 Maria Sakkari in the other semifinal. Both are playing at a high level and haven't dropped a set yet in this tournament.

World No. 4 Alexander Zverev's singles campaign might've come to a premature end, but he's made it into the semifinals in the men's doubles event. The German and his partner Andrey Golubev will take on the American duo of Jack Sock and John Isner.

Here's a look at the schedule for another day of exciting matches at Indian Wells:

Schedule for Day 12 at Indian Wells

Stadium 1

Starting at 12 noon local time: Andrey Rublev vs Grigor Dimitrov;

followed by: Taylor Fritz vs Miomir Kecmanovic.

Not before 6 pm local time: Iga Swiatek vs Simona Halep;

followed by: Paula Badosa vs Maria Sakkari

Stadium 2

Not before 6 pm local time: John Isner/Jack Sock vs Alexander Zverev/Andrey Golubev;

followed by: Santiago Gonzalez/Edouard Roger-Vasellin vs Rajjev Ram/Joe Salisbury.

Where to watch Indian Wells 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2022 - Match timings

All four singles matches are to be played at Stadium 1 with the first match of the day starting at 12 noon local time. The two doubles matches will be played at Stadium 2 and won't start before 6 pm local time.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 12 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start Time USA March 18, 2022 12:00 pm PDT Canada March 18, 2022 3:00 pm EDT UK March 18, 2022 7:00 pm GMT India March 19, 2022 12:30 am IST

