Thailand Open 2024: Wang Yafan vs Katie Volynets preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: Wang Yafan vs Katie Volynets

Date: February 2, 2024

Tournament: Thailand Open

Round: Quarter-final

Venue: True Arena Hua Hin, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: $267,082

Wang Yafan vs Katie Volynets preview

Wang Yafan will take on Katie Volynets in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Thailand Open on Friday, February 2.

Wang Yafan began her 2024 campaign at the Canberra International. She beat local Emerson Jones 6-4, 6-2 in round one, but lost to Harriet Dart in the following round in a tight three-setter. She lost in the first round at the Adelaide International the following week to second seed Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-6(3).

The 29-year-old had an impressive run at the Australian Open, beating 22nd seed Sorana Cirstea in round one 0-6, 7-5, 6-2. She beat 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in round two, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. In the third round, she was defeated by compatriot and eventual finalist Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(8).

Wang has had relatively easy matches at the Thailand Open up until now, conceding a total of only 12 games in her victories against Alina Korneeva and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Katie Volynets also began her new season at the Canberra International. She made it to the semi-finals with impressive victories over Elizabeth Mandlik, Kaylah McPhee, and Anna Bondar, before eventually succumbing to Dart in a grueling contest, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

At the Australian Open, Volynets successfully plowed through the qualifiers but was beaten in round one by Russia's Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. At the Thailand Open, she began with a dismissive 6-2, 6-2, victory over Tamara Zidansek. In the round of 16, she sent fourth seed Tatjana Maria packing despite losing the first set. She won 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Wang Yafan vs Katie Volynets head-to-head

Wang Yafan and Katie Volynets are yet to face off on the tour and hence their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Wang Yafan vs Katie Volynets odds

Wang Yafan vs Katie Volynets prediction

Wang Yafan and Katie Volynets both head into their quarter-final encounter on the back of a couple of impressive wins at the event already.

The hard-hitting Wang has looked impressive on serve and has bossed most exchanges from the baseline. She has been equally potent with her return, breaking her opponents a total of eight times across both her matches.

Volynets meanwhile has also looked solid from the back of the court. She too has been effective on return and her aggressive attacking style of play has reaped rewards in her opening two rounds.

While Wang holds the slight upper hand based on her current form, Volynets will look to carry the good form forward that saw her oust fourth seed Tatjana Maria in the previous round.

Pick: Wang Yafan in straight sets.