Newport 2022: John Isner vs Peter Gojowczyk preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Hall of Fame Open

Fixture: (2) John Isner vs Peter Gojowczyk

Date: 13 July, 2022

Tournament: Infosys Hall of Fame Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Newport, United States.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $594,950.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

John Isner vs Peter Gojowczyk preview

Isner will try to seal his place in the quarterfinals of the Hall of Fame Open

Second seed and four-time champion John Isner will take on Peter Gojowczyk in the last 16 of the Hall of Fame Open on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old has a 15-13 win-loss record so far this season, with a runner-up showing in Houston being his best performance.

Having exited the French Open in the third round, the American was seeded 20th at Wimbledon. He survived a scare from France's Enzo Couacaud in the first round before winning 6-7(6), 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Isner then defeated two-time champion Andy Murray 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-7(3), 6-4 to seal his place in the third round, where Jannik Sinner beat him in straight sets.

Gojowczyk, meanwhile, has won only two out of 11 main-draw matches so far this season. The German's first win came at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, where he beat Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-4.

Gojowczyk's next win came at the ongoing Hall of Fame Open in Newport, where he beat Ugo Humbert 7-5, 6-4 to start his campaign on Monday.

John Isner vs Peter Gojowczyk head-to-head

Gojowczyk currently has a 1-0 head-to-head lead over Isner, having beaten him 7-6(3), 6-7(4). 7-6(5) in the last 16 of the Delray Beach Open in 2018.

John Isner vs Peter Gojowczyk odds

Player Name Moneyline John Isner -500 Peter Gojowczyk +350

John Isner vs Peter Gojowczyk prediction

Isner will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win as his current form, while not very good, is still better than that of Gojowczyk. The American has a pretty decent record on grass, winning 51 out of 77 matches with four titles to his name, all of which came at this very tournament.

Isner is among the best servers in tennis history and has more aces than anyone else in the sport. He will look to serve more of those against Gojowczyk.

The German, meanwhile, is susceptible to double faults, having coughed up 15 of those in his last two matches. If his serving woes make a reappearance against the big-serving Isner, he will be in trouble.

Given his opponent's struggles this season, the American looks poised to remain on course for a fifth title in Newport.

Pick: Isner to win in straight sets.

