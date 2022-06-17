3 active tennis players with most top-10 wins without ever reaching the top-10, ft. Nick Kyrgios

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios climbed further up the ranks of an exclusive club in the men's game after his Halle Open win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday. Kyrgios jumped to third on the list of active male players with the most wins against top-10 players without ever breaking into the top-10 themselves.

Kyrgios defeated Tsitsipas 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in the Halle Open fourth round for his fifth win on grass ahead of this year's Wimbledon Championships. It was his third win against the Greek in four matches.

@NickKyrgios @steftsitsipas #TWO2022 Washington 2019: Kyrgios d. Tsitsipas 6-4 3-6 7-6ATP Cup 2020: Kyrgios d. Tsitsipas 7-6 6-7 7-6Halle 2022: Kyrgios d. Tsitsipas 5-7 6-2 6-4Never much to choose between these two 🤝 Washington 2019: Kyrgios d. Tsitsipas 6-4 3-6 7-6 ATP Cup 2020: Kyrgios d. Tsitsipas 7-6 6-7 7-6Halle 2022: Kyrgios d. Tsitsipas 5-7 6-2 6-4Never much to choose between these two 🤝@NickKyrgios @steftsitsipas #TWO2022 https://t.co/zyLuZCVHik

There are certain players who always pose a challenge for the top-5 or top-10 players, despite being ranked much lower. Here's a look at three active tennis players who have never reached the top-10 in the ATP rankings but have recorded the most victories against top-10 opponents:

#1 Feliciano Lopez

Feliciano Lopez in action during a tournament

One of the oldest male tennis players currently on the tour, 40-year-old Feliciano Lopez has the most wins against top-10 players without himself ever being ranked that high. The Spaniard has beaten a top-10 opponent 39 times on the ATP tour, with the last of those wins coming against Andrey Rublev in the group stage of the 2021 Davis Cup.

Lopez returned from a set down to defeat Rublev (World No. 5 back then) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, getting the victory for Spain in the most prestigious team event on the ATP tour. Among his 39 wins over top-10 players are three against Rafael Nadal and a solitary victory over Novak Djokovic. One of those wins against Nadal came at the Queen's Club Championships in 2010, when Nadal was World No. 1.

Most of Lopez's top-10 wins (5) came against the now-retired Tomas Berdych. He also has three wins each over David Ferrer and Milos Raonic.

The veteran Spanish tennis player achieved a career-high ranking of No. 12 in 2015. He most recently participated in the 2022 Queen's Club Championships, losing in the qualifiers to top seed Emil Ruusuvuori.

#2 Philipp Kohlschreiber

BMW Open by American Express 2022 - Day Three

German tennis star Philipp Kohlschreiber is the next player on the list. Kohlschreiber has 25 wins over top-10 opponents, having reached a career-high ranking of No. 16 back in the 2012 season. The last of those victories was against Novak Djokovic, who was ranked No. 1 at the time, at the 2019 Indian Wells Masters.

One of Kohlschreiber's most famous Grand Slam victories also came against Djokovic at the 2009 French Open when the Serb was ranked No. 4. The German has beaten three members of tennis' Big 4 at least once in his career. Apart from Djokovic, he has also beaten Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray once each.

Kohlschreiber also has two wins each over David Ferrer, Nikolay Davydenko, James Blake, and Fernando Verdasco. The 38-year-old's victory over Andy Roddick in an epic five-setter at the 2008 Australian Open was one of his most special wins on tour.

Kohlschreiber most recently played in the 2022 French Open qualifiers, losing in his first match.

#3 Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios at the BOSS Open Stuttgart 2022 tennis tournament

Nick Kyrgios' previously-mentioned win over Tsitsipas at the 2022 Halle Open was his 24th career win over a top-10 opponent. In the process, he also improved his win-loss record against the current ATP top-10 to 17-16. Among the current top-8, Rafael Nadal is the only player against whom Kyrgios has a negative head-to-head record.

So far this season, the Aussie player has beaten three top-10 opponents, including Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, and Tsitsipas. He has also beaten all the Big 3 members at least once in his career, when they were ranked inside the top-10. Kyrgios has three wins in nine matches against Nadal and is yet to lose to Djokovic, having faced him twice. He defeated Roger Federer in their only clash back at the 2015 Madrid Masters.

All three of his wins over Tsitsipas came when the Greek was inside the top-10. Kyrgios also has two wins each over Stan Wawrinka, Alexander Zverev, Milos Raonic, and Tomas Berdych. He has a 24-39 overall win-loss record against top-10 opponents.

