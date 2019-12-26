3 ATP players who could win their first Grand Slam in 2020

Nurein Ahmed FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 26, 2019

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Eight

2019 was a year that signalled a changing of the guard in men's tennis. Whether that mantra is a work in progress or just a one-off story, we will likely find out in the not so distant future as the stars of the ATP return to action next month.

For the best part of two decades Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic stamped their authority at the summit of men's tennis, and together they have won an astonishing 55 Grand Slam singles titles. 2019 was the duopoly of Nadal and Djokovic, with both winning two majors apiece, but there were indications that the trio's dominance at the Grand Slams could be breached. Federer looks the most likely culprit, but then there is the famous phrase in tennis, write off Roger Federer at your own peril. It is worth noting that the legendary Swiss was one point away from winning a record-extending 21st Major at Wimbledon, and still at 38, he is showing no signs of waning.

However, there was a lot of success stories from tennis' newest crop of superstars. A look at the ATP rankings justifies this fact with five of the current top-10 players aged 26 years or younger.

So who are the three players that could win their maiden Grand Slam title in 2020?

3. Daniil Medvedev

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Four

Daniil Medvedev won plenty of hearts in 2019 and his spectacular run of results in the second half of the season culminated in his rise to the top five. From late July to mid-September he was the most in-form player on tour, reaching a remarkable six straight finals and collecting three titles in the process (two were Masters 1000s). The Russian also came mighty close to claiming his first Grand Slam title, fighting back from the brink in that US Open classic against Nadal before losing in five pulsating sets.

For a man of Medvedev's stature, it comes as a surprise to see him complement his power tennis with impressive athleticism from the back of the court. His most probable maiden Grand Slam will likely come on a hard court given his success on the surface.

Probable first Grand Slam title: Australian Open/ US Open

Did you know: Daniil Medvedev, at 59, won the most matches on the ATP tour in 2019. He also recorded a 22 match wins at Masters 1000 level. The Russian also competed in 9 finals, the most for any player in 2019.

