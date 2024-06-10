3 best performing Americans from French Open 2024 ft. Coco Gauff

Another edition of the French Open is done and dusted. There were a total of 29 American players in the singles draw across the men's and women's events. With so many contenders in the mix, there were expectations that the country would have solid representation in the business end of the tournament.

However, that wasn't the case for yet another edition of Roland Garros. Only one player made it beyond the fourth round in Paris in singles this time. Serena Williams was the last American woman to lay her hands on the winner's trophy here, when she beat Lucie Safarova in the final in 2015.

The wait for a male winner has gone on for even longer as Andre Agassi was the last man from the United States to win the title, which was way back in 1999. Nevertheless, a few Americans did impress with their results, so here's a look at three players from the country who performed the best at this year's French Open:

Trending

#3 Emma Navarro

Emma Navarro at the 2024 French Open (Photo: Getty)

Navarro's success during the early hardcourt swing saw her claim her maiden WTA title and reach the third round of a Major for the first time at the Australian Open. She failed to replicate the same level of consistency heading into the French Open, going 2-3 on clay prior to the season's second Major.

Seeded 22nd at Roland Garros, Navarro ousted Zeynep Sonmez and Sara Errani to reach the third round of a Major for the second time, and for the first time in Paris. She beat her fellow American Madison Keys to reach the fourth round of a Major for the first time in her career.

Navarro's journey came to an end with a 6-2, 6-3 loss to World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. Nevertheless, she was one of two American women to make the fourth round in singles at the French Open.

The 23-year-old also shined in doubles and reached the quarterfinals, her first in either discipline at a Grand Slam. She teamed up with Diana Shnaider and the two knocked out top seeds Elise Mertens and Hsiei Su-wei in the second round.

They eventually lost to the Italian pairing of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini. Despite a less-than-ideal start to her clay season, Navarro would be proud of her run at the French Open.

#2 Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 French Open (Photo: Getty)

Fritz notched up some of the best results of his career on clay heading into the French Open. He started off on the wrong foot as he was eliminated in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters by Lorenzo Musetti. However, his results only improved thereafter.

The American reached his first final on the surface at the BMW Open but lost to Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5, 6-3. He continued his good run of form with a semifinal finish at the Madrid Open, and a quarterfinal appearance at the Italian Open.

An early exit from the Geneva Open was no indication of Fritz's performance at Roland Garros, where he made the fourth round for the first time. He was the last American man left in the draw, and became the first male player from the country to reach the fourth round in Paris since Sebastian Korda in 2020.

Following his best result at the venue, Fritz will be keen to build upon his success once the tour heads back to Paris for the Olympics next month. This will be his first time participating in the Olympic Games.

#1 Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff at the 2024 French Open (Photo: Getty)

Gauff has kept the American flag flying high by often being one of the last players left standing from the country in numerous tournaments. It was no different at this year's French Open.

The 20-year-old was the only American of either gender to make it past the fourth round in singles. She fell to her nemesis Iga Swiatek in the semifinals, losing to her for the third straight year in Paris.

However, Gauff didn't leave the tournament without some silverware. She initially decided not to participate in doubles but teamed up with Katerina Siniakova at the last minute as the Czech was without a partner. The two faced off quite a few times in singles and doubles over the years but were now on the same side of the net for the first time.

The two dominated the field and didn't lose a set until the semifinals. Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide gave them a scare during their last-four clash but Gauff and Siniakova weathered the storm to win in three sets.

The duo took on Errani and Paolini in the championship round, and bested them 7-6 (5), 6-3 to win the title. It was the first Major doubles title for Gauff, and the eighth for Siniakova, as well as her third in Paris.

Gauff would be quite pleased with her French Open campaign this year. She walked away with the doubles title, and became the new World No. 2 in singles. Given her form, she's likely to remain as America's top hope to bring more glory to the country in tennis.