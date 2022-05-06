3 career milestones achieved by Rafael Nadal following his win against David Goffin at Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal survived a massive scare against David Goffin in the last 16 of the Madrid Open on Thursday. The Spaniard saved four match points before prevailing 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(9) to advance to the quarterfinals in the Spanish capital.

The five-time champion trailed by a break early in the match, but hit back strongly to take the opener. The Belgian won the second set to force a decider, with Nadal prevailing in a thrilling tie-break at the end.

Nadal achieved some remarkable career milestones after battling past Goffin at the Manolo Santana Stadium. Here's a look at three of them.

#1 1050th career win, trails only Lendl, Federer and Connors

Nadal closing in on Lendl for most wins in Open Era

The Mallorcan registered his 1050th career win on Thursday and now trails only Ivan Lendl, Roger Federer, and Jimmy Connors for total number of wins in the Open Era.

Lendl of the Czech Republic recorded 1068 wins in a 16-year career from 1978 to 1994. Federer has a whopping 1251 wins to his name, while American great Jimmy Connors holds the record with 1274.

#2 99 quarterfinals at Masters 1000 events

The 21-time Grand Slam champion holds the record for the highest number of quarterfinal appearances in the ATP Masters 1000 series.

The Spaniard has reached the quarterfinal stage 99 times in 125 Masters 1000 events that he has taken part.

Nadal is ahead of Novak Djokovic, who has made it to the quarterfinals of an ATP 1000 event 88 times. Roger Federer has qualified for the last eight of a Masters event on 87 occasions.

#3 Most quarterfinal appearances at a single Masters 1000 event

Nadal already holds the record for most appearances in the quarterfinals of a single Masters 1000 event, with 16 at Rome and Monte-Carlo. He added Madrid to the list following his win over Goffin.

The Spaniard has made it to the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, Monte-Carlo Open, and now the Madrid Open 16 times.

Novak Djokovic has registered 15 quarterfinal appearances in Rome while Federer has made it to the last eight on 13 occasions at the Indian Wells Open.

