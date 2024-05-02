3 most endearing moments between Rafael Nadal & his wife Maria ft. being present with son at Madrid Open 2024

Rafael Nadal married Maria Francisca Perello in 2019. Prior to that, they had dated for 14 years. Perello was a friend of the Mallorcan's sister, Maribel and was introduced to him through the latter.

The couple was blessed with a son in October 2022. Perello has been a part of Nadal’s entourage since 2017 and has been seen to attend his matches on a number of occasions. She is also the director of Nadal’s foundation.

In this article, we will take a look at three endearing moments involving the Spaniard and his wife:

#3. Perello being in tears at Nadal's exit from Australian Open in 2023:

Nadal was not fully fit for the Australian Open in 2023 despite entering the tournament as the defending champion. He lost in straight sets to Mackenzie McDonald of the United States in the second round and was visibly in pain during the match.

However, he fought on bravely to complete the match. His wife, who was present in the stands, was reduced to tears watching her husband struggle. It was quite typical of the Spaniard to overcome his physical barriers in matches, but the experience might have been new for his wife. She acknowledged the indefatigable spirit of her husband in the end.

#2. The couple embracing each other behind the scenes at French Open 2022:

Nadal won his 14th French Open title in 2022, beating Casper Ruud of Norway in straight sets in the final. The Mallorcan was visibly emotional after his record-extending win and was greeted by his wife in the locker room.

Xisca embraced her husband and was visibly proud of her husband’s monumental achievement. It was one of the lasting images of the tournament and even threatened to overshadow the Spaniard’s exploits on court. It was a deep personal moment, but captured the essence of the triumph for the great Mallorcan.

#1. Perello in attendance with his son at the Madrid Open 2024:

Perello attended her husband's matches at the Madrid Open in 2024 along with his mother and sister. It was the last tournament the 22-time Grand Slam champion played in the Spanish capital. He won his first three matches before being eliminated by Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round.

However, the Spaniard’s son being present with her mother to watch his father win one of his matches remained the lasting image of the tournament. The toddler’s innocent face won him a lot of fans worldwide, as he seemed to be enjoying the environment inside the stadium already.

