Madrid Open 2022: 3 Factors which stood out in Andy Murray's win against Dominic Thiem

Andy Murray of Great Britain beat Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3, 6-4 in a Round of 64 match at the Madrid Open on Monday. It was Murray’s first win on clay in five years as Thiem continued to struggle after making a comeback from a wrist injury.

The match lasted for an hour and 42 minutes and Murray was the deserving winner. He will now face Denis Shapovalov of Canada in the next round.

On that note, let’s take a look at three factors that stood out in Andy Murray's win over Dominic Thiem.

#1 Thiem kept hitting is forehands long as Murray remained disciplined in his approach

Thiem failed to control his forehand from the very beginning and kept hitting shots over the baseline. He hit three of his forehands long in the very first game and that trend continued throughout the course of the match.

Murray, on the other hand, remained cautious and disciplined in his approach and waited for the Austrian to commit mistakes. The Brit got his first break in the sixth game of the first set to lead 4-2. Thiem committed 12 unforced errors in the first six games of the match, with 10 of them coming off his forehand.

Murray also played some sumptuous drop shots off his backhand to drag Thiem to the net. The Austrian often found it difficult to chase those balls down from a deep court position.

#2 Murray served out the first set as Thiem struggled to handle his first serve

Andy Murray managed to hold on to his lead to win the first set 6-3. Thiem had an opportunity to break Murray in the ninth game of the first set with the Brit down 30-0, but ended up hitting his return long. That allowed Murray to regain momentum and he fired two aces in the game to win the first set.

Murray won a whopping 87% of his first serve points in the first set, with Thiem struggling to deal with is serve. The three-time Grand Slam champion repeatedly hit first serves at a speed of around 200 kmph, and also fired nine aces in the match. His serve bailed him out of tricky situations throughout the course of the match.

#3 Murray again got a decisive break in the second set and went on to win

The Austrian struggled to keep his forehands in check throughout the match

Andy Murray again managed to break Thiem in the third game of the second set and it proved to be decisive. The Brit held his serve throughout the match as Thiem continued to struggle with unforced errors. Murray came to the net frequently in the second set to put Thiem under pressure and opted for a serve-and-volley on a few occasions.

Thiem hit a number of shots into the net in the second set and committed a few errors off his backhand too. He ended up with 33 unforced errors in the match, with 24 of them coming off his forehand. In comparison, Murray committed only 13 unforced errors in the match.

Thiem tried to dictate terms with his forehand in most of the rallies and managed to hit 26 winners in the match, most of which came off his forehand. However, his forehand was not consistent enough and Andy Murray’s superior discipline allowed him to walk away with the match.

