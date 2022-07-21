Hamburg European Open 2022: 3 Factors which stood out in Borna Coric's 2R win over Tallon Griekspoor

Borna Coric beat Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-4 in the second round at the Hamburg European Open on Wednesday. Coric exhibited quality tennis to get the better of his Dutch opponent, hitting some wonderful shots to come out on top.

Here are three factors that stood out in the match:

#1) Both players started well with some entertaining rallies

The quality of the tennis on display was quite high from the outset, with both players playing their part in entertaining the spectators. There were a lot of crosscourt backhand exchanges initially and Griekspoor often used the backhand slice to take the pace off the ball.

However, Coric hit some wonderful winners off his forehand to take the attack to his opponent. Both players held their respective serves for the first four games of the first set as the match started on an exciting note.

#2) Vital break gives Coric the first set

Coric got an important break in the sixth game of the first set to go 4-2 up. He then held his serve and maintained his lead thereafter to win the first set easily.

Griekspoor started committing unforced errors frequently as the first set progressed, with Coric dominating from the baseline with his powerful forehand. The Croat also succeeded in hitting some powerful returns in the first set.

#3) Coric raised his level to take the second set as well

Tallon Griekspoor's second serve was often punished by Borna Coric in the match

Borna Coric was off to a flying start in the second set by breaking Griekspoor in the very first game, with the Dutchman making his job easier with a couple of double faults in the game. The 25-year-old then held his serve to lead 2-0 and was able to maintain his lead for the remainder of the set thereafter.

Coric served well in the second set, firing as many as six aces. He finished the match with a total of nine aces. Although Griekspoor rushed the net frequently in the second set, Coric managed to win most of the associated points with his passing shots.

Griekspoor had a healthy first-serve ratio, but only managed to win 31% of the points on his second serve. Moreover, the Dutchman could only win 28% of the points in his return games. He could not convert any of the three break point opportunities he got in the match either. Coric, meanwhile, converted two of the three breakpoint opportunities that came his way.

