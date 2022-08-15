Canadian Open 2022: 3 Factors that stood out in Pablo Carreno Busta's win over Hubert Hurkacz in the final

Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain beat eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to win the Canadian Open on Sunday. The match lasted for an hour and 45 minutes.

It was the first Masters 1000 and seventh ATP title for Carreno Busta, who has been playing great tennis recently.

On that note, let’s take a look at three factors that stood out in the match:

#1 Hubert Hurkacz won the first set playing aggressive tennis

Both players held their serve for the first four games of the match. However, Hurkacz got the first break in the sixth game to go 4-2 up. He then maintained the lead to win the first set convincingly.

Hurkacz rushed the net frequently in the first set to put pressure on Carreno Busta and hit a few volley winners. Carreno Busta hit quite a few forehand winners, but failed to match Hurkacz’s firepower in the opening set.

#2 Pablo Carreno Busta came back strong in the second set

Carreno Busta got off to a great start in the second set, winning three consecutive games to go 3-0 up. He broke Hurkacz in the second game and never lost his serve to win the set easily.

Hurkacz employed drop shots frequently in the second set, but Carreno Busta showed exceptional court coverage to get to most of them. The Spaniard approached the net more frequently in the second set to take the attack to the Pole.

#3 Pablo Carreno Busta triumphed by winning the final set easily

Hubert Hurkacz strugggled to win points on his second serve

Carreno Busta capitalized on the momentum in the third and final set by breaking Hurkacz twice. He broke the Pole in the third and ninth games of the set. Moreover, he held serve convincingly to win the final set with ease.

Hurkacz started committing unforced errors more frequently as the match progressed and finished the match with 24 of them against Carreno Busta’s 10. Hurkacz's first serve was consistently good, and he fired 18 aces in the match, but could only win 30% of the points on his second serve. In comparison, Carreno Busta won 71% of the points on his second serve.

