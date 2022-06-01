3 Factors that stood out in Rafael Nadal's QF win over Novak Djokovic at French Open 2022

Fifth seed and 13-time champion Rafael Nadal beat top seed and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in the quarterfinals of the French Open on Tuesday night. Nadal thus avenged his loss to the Serb in last year’s semifinal and also improved his head-to-head against the latter to 29-30.

The match lasted for more than four hours and the greatest claycourter of all time yet again showed his class. Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday, will take on Alexander Zverev in the semifinals on Friday.

On that note, let’s take a look at three factors that stood out in the match:

#1 Nadal reigned over an error-prone Djokovic with his imperious forehand in the first set

Rafael Nadal made the perfect start to the match by breaking Djokovic in the very first game. He then held his serve and got another break to win the set 6-2. The Spaniard was in his element in the first set – be it while playing his imperious forehands or chasing down the Serb's drop shots with exceptional foot speed.

Nadal used his forehand to good effect in the first set. He did not engage in crosscourt exchanges much and preferred to pull the trigger by playing his down-the-line forehand to the open court to put pressure on the Serb. Djokovic, meanwhile, kept leaking unforced errors off his backhand and ended the first set with 12 of them.

Nadal, on the other hand, committed eight unforced errors and hit nine winners in the first set. He also put pressure on Djokovic’s serve consistently as the Serb’s first serve ratio remained below 50%.

#2 Djokovic fought back by adopting an aggressive approach in the second set

Novak Djokovic kept hitting his forehands aggrressively in the second set

Rafael Nadal once again made a good start in the second set by racing to a 3-0 lead. Just as it seemed that the Spaniard would walk away with the set, Djokovic came up with an emphatic response. He started playing his forehands from an advanced court position for outright winners.

Nadal was under pressure for the first time in the match and started committing unforced errors more frequently. As a result, Djokovic was able to win four consecutive games to lead 4-3 and then break Nadal again in the 10th game of the set to win it 6-4.

Nadal committed 19 unforced errors in the second set against Djokovic’s 15. The Serb could win only 25% of the points off his second serve in the set, but Rafael Nadal fared only marginally better with 33%.

#3 Nadal put pressure on Djokovic’s forehand to regain the upper hand and prevailed in the end

Towards the end of the second set, Nadal started playing his shots higher and with more top spin to push Djokovic back and not allow the latter to play his shots from an advanced court position. He continued that tactic in the third set as well.

Rafael Nadal also repeatedly made Novak Djokovic move to the forehand side by playing his down-the-line forehand and crosscourt backhand to good effect. This meant that the Serb was unable to play his forehand from a static position, which reduced the potency of the shot.

Nadal regained supremacy by breaking Djokovic in the first and fifth games of the third set and managed to hold his serve throughout. Novak Djokovic overpressed with his groundstrokes, committing 16 unforced errors in the third set.

However, the Serb refused to give up and fought hard in the fourth set to take it to a tie-break. Rafael Nadal's exhaustion also helped the Serb's cause as the former was no longer able to play his shots with the same venom. Still, the 21-time Grand Slam champion managed to hold his nerve during crucial moments and managed to prevail in the tie-break to register a memorable win.

