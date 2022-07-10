3 famous WAGs at Wimbledon 2022 ft. Morgan Riddle, Costeen Hatzi

Wimbledon 2022 started off on a somber note due to the absence of many top players like Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev, and Dominic Thiem. But the scintillating performances of six-time champion Novak Djokovic, two-time winner Rafael Nadal and the controversial Nick Kyrgios have ensured that tennis fans have something to cheer about.

When players are battling it out on the court, they usually look to their box for motivation and energy to get going. During Djokovic’s five-set win against Jannik Sinner, his wife Jelena could be seen constantly cheering and encouraging the 20-time Grand Slam winner from the stands.

Even during on-court interviews and post-match presentations, a lot of tennis players have spoken about how their wives and girlfriends act as a support system during critical moments of the match. On that note, let's take a look at three famous WAGs at this year’s Wimbledon Championships:

#1 Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz started dating social media influencer Morgan Riddle in early 2020. Ever since, she has been regularly seen in Fritz' box cheering him on. The 24-year-old admitted that she did not know a single thing about tennis before dating Fritz, but now her mission is “to make tennis cool” again. With 2,50,000 subscribers on Tik-Tok, Riddle regularly posts about her experiences on the tennis tour.

Blair Henley @BlairHenley More power to her, tbh.



(Who’s making the Make Tennis Cool Again hats is all I want to know.) More power to her, tbh. (Who’s making the Make Tennis Cool Again hats is all I want to know.) https://t.co/BZkHt2U9S1

During Taylor Fritz's clash against Rafael Nadal, the cameras at the stadium zeroed in on Morgan Riddle as she cheered for her boyfriend. Although Fritz was unable to win the match, his girlfriend definitely grabbed eyeballs as well as many new followers on social media.

#2 Louise Jacobi

Louise Jacobi is the partner of British No. 1 Cameron Norrie. Jacobi is a textiles designer who worked for Calvin Klein before joining New York-based Please Don't Touch as a textiles consultant. Despite being a working woman, Jacobi makes time to attend Norrie's matches. Her support was crucial to Norrie's semi-final run at Wimbledon this year.

Cameroon Noorie with his girlfriend Louise Jacobi

#3 Costeen Hatzi

Costeen Hatzi is one of the most stylish WAGs in the tennis world. The 21-year-old started dating Nick Kyrgios late last year. Ever since then, she has been by his side at every big tournament he has played in. During this year’s Wimbledon, she looked cool and composed, a perfect foil for the hot-tempered Kyrgios. It's no coincidence that the Aussie has played some of his best tennis since he began dating Hatzi.

Her support will be crucial for Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final on Sunday as he aims to defeat Novak Djokovic and claim his first Major singles title.

LIVE POLL Q. Who is the most stylish WAG at Wimbledon 2022? Morgan Riddle Costeen Hatzi 2 votes so far