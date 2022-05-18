3 favorites for the French Open 2022

The 2022 French Open, the second major of the year, is just a couple of days away and all tennis fans will be eagerly waiting for the tournament to commence on May 22 in Paris. It is expected to be a thrilling fortnight of tennis action as the best players in the world will battle it out on clay.

Veterans like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will aim to create history, whereas young players like Carlos Alcaraz will look to write their names in the record books.

Let's take a look at three players who will enter the 2022 French Open as favorites:

#1 Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, the young tennis sensation from Spain, has hogged the limelight with his exemplary season so far. The Spaniard has shown he is ready to win the first Slam of his promising career. Alcaraz recently became the youngest player to win the Miami Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz @alcarazcarlos03 #MMOPEN

Muy contento de poder conseguir mi segundo máster 1000 aquí en Madrid, un torneo muy muy especial ya que fue uno de los primeros que vine a ver de pequeño .

Muy contento de poder conseguir mi segundo máster 1000 aquí en Madrid, un torneo muy muy especial ya que fue uno de los primeros que vine a ver de pequeño .

Muchas gracias a mi equipo, familia, amigos y toda la gente que ha estado apoyándome toda la semana

He was able to back it up with titles in Barcelona and Madrid. He became the first player to beat Nadal (quarterfinals) and Djokovic (semifinals) in the same event on clay before defeating Alexander Zverev in the Madrid final. Alcaraz has shown he can beat the best players in the world and will head into the French Open as one of the favorites.

#2 Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open - photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The World No. 1 is back in form and is going to take some stopping in Paris. Novak Djokovic recently won the Italian Open by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final. In fact, the Serb didn't drop a set en route to his sixth title in Rome.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Nothing but grateful for this amazing week and everyone's support. I have felt immense love being in Roma Grazie a tutti per il supporto! Idemooo

Djokovic's victory in the Italian capital, his maiden title of the season, will definitely be a shot in the arm heading into the all-important French Open. The World No. 1 looks in good shape and will be determined to defend his Roland Garros title and equal Nadal's record of 21 Majors.

3. Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal greets the crowd in Rome - photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Though Rafael Nadal is struggling with a recurring foot injury, it would be foolish to leave him off the favorites list for the 2022 French Open. Nadal might not have had the ideal preparation for his favorite slam of the year, but his record in Paris speaks for itself.

The Spaniard will be gunning for his 14th French Open title. Whatever happens, one thing is for sure - he will fight till the end, which has been his template throughout his glorious career.

Not many tennis experts gave Nadal a chance at the Australian Open as he was returning to the tour after recuperating from an injury, but he was able to surprise them all. On Tuesday, Nadal confirmed that he will be taking part in Roland Garros.

The Spaniard is entering the Paris Major for the first time without a clay title under his belt since 2004.

