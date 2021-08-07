3 feats Rafael Nadal could achieve at the 2021 National Bank Open

Rafael Nadal's 2021 Citi Open campaign ended with a third-round defeat by Lloyd Harris on Thursday. The Spaniard will now shift his focus to the National Bank Open, where he can achieve a few remarkable feats.

Nadal is a five-time champion in Toronto/Montreal. He first lifted the Rogers Cup (now National Bank Open) in 2005 and then went on to win the title in 2008, 2013, 2018, and 2019.

The Mallorcan confirmed his presence at the Masters 1000 event after his loss to Harris, saying he hoped to find his best form before the start of the US Open.

On that note, let us look at three feats Nadal could achieve at the 2021 National Bank Open, which is scheduled to begin on 9 August:

#1 Rafael Nadal will become the sole Masters 1000 record-holder if he wins the National Bank Open

Rafael Nadal, with his 2021 Italian Open title

Rafael Nadal is currently level with Novak Djokovic on 36 Masters 1000 titles. The Serb has, however, withdrawn from the event this year, giving Nadal a shot at claiming sole ownership of the record for most Masters 1000 titles.

But it will not be an easy task for the Spaniard, as he has to compete against the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, and Denis Shapovalov.

If Nadal fails to win the title in Toronto, he could have another shot at the record in a few days' time at the Cincinnati Masters. The Serb's participation is in doubt following his exertions at the Tokyo Olympics.

#2 Rafael Nadal could become the first man to register 400 match wins at the Masters 1000 level

Nadal currently has 398 match wins at the Masters 1000 level and could become the first man to break the 400 mark at the National Bank Open this year.

The Mallorcan has a whopping 398-83 win-loss record at this level. He is well ahead of second-placed Roger Federer, who has 381 match wins at Masters 1000 events.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, has won 370 matches and occupies third spot on the list.

#3 Rafael Nadal could equal Novak Djokovic's record of most Masters 1000 finals

Novak Djokovic has the most final appearances at a Masters 1000 event

Rafael Nadal has made it to the finals of a Masters 1000 event on 52 occasions and is one short of Djokovic, who has 53 final appearances.

Nadal will equal the Serb's record if he makes it to the summit clash in Toronto.

As the @NBOtoronto swings into action this weekend, we #flashback to @RafaelNadal 2019 victory, beating Medvedev in the final. As Nadal returns to Toronto this year, can he lift his third straight Canada Open crown? #tennis #pro #rogercup #rafaelnadal pic.twitter.com/PrUeuBRnPU — IMG Replay (@IMGReplay) August 5, 2021

Edited by Arvind Sriram