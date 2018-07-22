3 Female Tennis Stars Looking To Get Back To Winning Ways In 2018

Half of the 2018 season is already over. Three Grand Slams have already been played. During this time, we’ve seen some memorable matches and tennis of the highest calibre.

Most recently, the Wimbledon Championships, threw up a load of unexpected surprises. Novak Djokovic triumphed in the men’s draw. The men’s event arguably threw up some of the greatest matches of all time. The women’s side of the draw too had its fair share of surprises.

During the latter stages of the tournament, all the top 10 seeds had been dumped out of the competition. It was a lottery as to who would win it. In the end, Serena was pushed to the limit, and Angelique Kerber got back to winning ways.

With the exception of Serena of course, there are a number of contenders in the WTA. We got to see this when Serena took time off from the circuit to give birth. It was a lottery as to who was going to take over the mantle.

During this period without Serena, we saw a number of new stars coming to the fore. A number of female players began making names for themselves, started winning competitions. Some of the old guard, who had been around for some time but didn’t get a look in because of Serena’s dominance, also started doing quite well. A lot of top and decent players found their form back. But there have been a lot of women who have also dropped off the pace in recent times.

There have been a number of top players, who haven’t quite lived up to expectations in 2018. They are big names, but just haven’t flourished on the tennis court. There are still plenty more tournaments to come. The U.S. Open is also on the horizon.

These three players will no doubt look to be getting back to winning ways, produce a strong showing in the remainder of this year’s events. By doing decently in the coming events, they could find themselves being propelled up the rankings. The WTA is that evenly contested.

We know they can do it. They have shown their mettle on the court before. But for various reasons, it just hasn’t happened for them of late. They will look to put this right in the coming events.

Here are three WTA players who are expected to show resurgence in the next few weeks:

#1 EUGENIE BOUCHARD

Genie will be looking for more court time in 2018

It’s fair to say that Eugenie Bouchard is known for her looks as much as anything else. She’s had a tremendous amount of popularity over the years due to her social media presence and her modelling shoots.

On the tennis court, she has failed to make any sort of an impact for quite a long time. Blink and you’d miss her!

Sure, she has been nursing some injuries of late. These must have had an impact on her level of consistency. Now she is back on the court and will be looking to have a strong U.S. Open and a big finish to 2018. And she is already showing signs of that by reaching the semi-finals at Gstaad this week.

#2 JO KONTA

Konta's enduring a dismal run of form

Jo Konta’s rise up the ranking was pretty swift. She seemingly came from nowhere to become British number one. 2016 Proved to be a stellar year for Konta. It was a year that propelled her onto the world stage. She won two WTA titles. The British public finally started to think they had a woman they could get behind.

But just as her rise was, her slump in form was also pretty dramatic. She broke into the world’s top 10. But blow after blow has meant she’s slipped out of the world’s top 20. Things just aren’t clicking for Jo at the moment. It would be interesting to see how her year ends.

#3 AGNIESZKA RADWANSKA

Agnieszka's been busy, but not on the court

Agnieszka Radwanska is known for her defensive capabilities. These are the skills that have hauled her up to number two rank in the world and have enabled her to win 20 singles titles. But in 2017, she sustained a foot injury, which kept her out of the game for some time.

She hasn’t been the same since. Agnieszka also got married during this period. A lot of people believed it was this that was the cause for her lack of form. But it was her injury woes. She’s hoping that’s all done and dusted with, that she can spend more time on court in the coming months.