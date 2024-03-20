3 former NCAA women's champions to look out for at Miami Open 2024 ft. Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins, a 2014 NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) champion, is one of the most recognizable faces from the current crop of players who have taken the college tennis route.

The American had shown the world how college tennis players could translate their success onto the professional circuit, reaching a career-high of World No. 7.

She has inspired others to follow in her footsteps and three former NCAA champions, including Collins, have made it to the main draw of the ongoing Miami Open. Here, we take a look back at their journey as well as what lies ahead for them:

2012 and 2014 NCAA champion Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins is a former Grand Slam finalist.

From making a Grand Slam final to breaking into the top 10 of the WTA rankings, Danielle Collins has done it all. The 30-year-old, who had back in January announced 2024 as her farewell season, traces her origins back to college tennis.

After receiving early training in St. Petersburg, Florida, her hometown, Collins received a University of Florida scholarship after catching the eye of selectors in 2012.

The feisty American would go on to deliver big wins for the Florida Gators before making the shift to the University of Virginia. A prominent member of the Virginia Cavaliers, she helped the side secure consecutive ACC Championship titles, while also bagging the 2014 NCAA singles crowns for herself.

Collins turned professional in 2016 and there has been no stopping her since. The Florida native peaked in the 2022 season, reaching the Australian Open final, and as a result, a career-high ranking of No. 7.

Playing in Miami, where she made the semifinal in an impressive debut in 2017, Collins will take on compatriot Bernada Pera in the opening round.

2022 NCAA champion Peyton Stearns

Peyton Stearnshad reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka on the ropes at Indian Wells.

Peyton Stearns rose to fame after reaching her Tour-level final at the Copa Colsanitas last year, but it was not until she made it to the second week of the US Open that the world began to take notice.

The youngster has previously become the first player from Texas in two seasons of college tennis. Playing at the University of Texas in 2022, she lifted the NCAA Division I title.

Unsurprisingly, Stearns has spoken about being inspired by Danielle Collins to take the college route for her tennis career. She turned professional in 2022 and has been making waves ever since.

Just last week at Indian Wells, Stearns had reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka on the ropes only to eventually lose after holding match points. She won her Miami Open first-round against Wang Yafan and will take on former champion Victoria Azarenka next.

2021 NCAA champion Emma Navarro

Emma Navarro is sitting at a career-high world ranking.

Emma Navarro’s recent rise has been nothing short of exceptional as the 22-year-old Charleston-born finds herself sitting at a career-high world ranking of No. 20.

Choosing the University of Virginia in 2020 after being adjudged the most promising junior at the time, Navarro went from strength to strength all the way to lifting the NCAA title a year later. The major victory was key in helping her secure a wildcard entry into her home Slam, the US Open.

Navarro’s debut was not the most memorable as she lost in the opening round to compatriot Christina McHale, but she would go improve her showing and make the third round at the US Open three years later.

The youngster turned professional in 2022. The 2024 season has already been one laden with breakthroughs as she lifted her first Tour-level title at Hobart. She followed that up with a run to her first WTA 1000 semifinal at Indian Wells to secure her entry into the top 20 of the world rankings.

As a seeded player, Navarro received a bye in the opening round of the Miami Open. She awaits the winner of the clash between Martina Trevisan and Storm Hunter.