4 heated arguments between umpires and Top 10 male players ft. Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev

The likes of Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have often lost their cool on the tennis court and got involved in heated arguments with umpires.

Players arguing with umpres is nothing unusual as several top professionals have done this throughout their careers. Even the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have argued with umpires when they disagree on certain calls.

Over the past few years, there have been several incidents where players have yelled at umpires for decisions going against them or when they were issued code violations. This year, the likes of Nick Kyrgios and Denis Shapovalov have had heated exchanges with umpires, among others.

There have been a few instances this year when even Top 10 players have had fierce arguments with the match official when they disagreed with certain decisions that did not favor them.

So without any further ado, let’s take a look at four heated arguments between umpires and Top 10 players in 2022.

#4 Alexander Zverev, French Open

Alexander Zverev argues with umpire Renaud Lichtenstein at the 2022 French Open.

Alexander Zverev has had his fair share of controversies this year. The German reached the semifinals of the French Open and was up against Rafael Nadal on the latter's 36th birthday.

The Spaniard took the opening set via tiebreak after saving four set points. The second set saw plenty of breaks and Zverev was serving for the set at 5-3. He served a double-fault on the first point and shouted. Umpire Renaud Lichtenstein gave him a warning for audible obscenity.

To this, the 25-year-old was furious and argued with the umpire, insisting that he did not say a bad word.

“I didn’t say nothing bad. It’s not that word," Zverev said. "I did not say that word. I did not say that bad word. Why are you giving me a warning? I did not say that word."

Sadly, the match ended prematurely for Zverev as he severely injured his ankle and was forced to retire.

#3 Stefanos Tsitsipas, Barcelona Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas was the top seed at the Barcelona Open but suffered a quarterfinal exit at the hands of eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The Spaniard won the opening set 6-4 before the Greek fought back to win the second 7-5. During the decider, Tsitsipas was trailing 0-3 when he took a break to change his shirt. When he returned, he received a two-point penalty, which meant that he would have to serve at 0-30. This annoyed the 23-year-old and he had a heated argument with the umpire.

He pointed out that Alcaraz did not receive any penalties despite taking a prolonged toilet break after losing the second set and accused the umpire of not knowing the rules.

"If you are wrong, you should be fired,” Tsitsipas can be heard saying.

Alcaraz won the final set 6-2 and went on to win the tournament by beating compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in the title clash.

#2 Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev in a heated discussion with Jaume Campistol at the Australian Open

Current World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev is no stranger to losing his cool and one notable instance of this came during his Australian Open semifinal against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Russian won the opening set via a tiebreak but the Greek made a crucial break in the second set. Here, Medvedev served a couple of double faults and was later given a code violation for audible obscenity.

The 26-year-old lost his temper and argued with umpire Jaume Campistol, saying that he should give a warning to Tsitsipas because his father was coaching him during the match.

“Bro, are you mad? Bro, are you mad? For what? His father can coach every point? Are you stupid?" Medvedev shouted. "His father can talk every point! His father can talk every point! His father can talk every point! His father can talk every point! Will you answer my question? Can you answer my question? Can you answer my question, please? Can his father talk every point? Oh my God, you are so bad, man. How can you be so bad in a semi-final of a Grand Slam? Look at me! I’m talking to you!”

Tsitsipas eventually won the second set 6-4. Medvedev continued to argue with Campistol and said that he is a 'small cat' if he does not issue the Greek a warning.

Medvedev ended up having the last laugh as he won the match and booked his place in the final.

#1. Alexander Zverev, Mexican Open

The German features for the second time on this list for one of the most ghastly acts one has seen from a professional player in recent times.

Zverev competed in the singles and doubles tournaments at the Mexican Open. After winning his match against Jenson Brooksby, the 25-year-old and his partner Marcelo Melo faced Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara in the doubles tournament.

The match went to a tiebreak and the latter pair were leading 8-6. At this point, the umpire awarded them a point, giving them three match points. Zverev disagreed with the call and yelled obscenities at the umpire.

"Look where the ball bounced! It's 8-6 in a tiebreaker! Look where the ball bounced, for God's sake! It's your line! It's f**king your line! You f**king idiot! F**k off!" Zverev yelled.

Glasspool and Heliovaara won the match and Zverev further vented his frustration by hitting the umpire's chair with his racket. The German was eventually disqualified from the Mexican Open due to his conduct.

