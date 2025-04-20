3 key takeaways from Alexander Zverev's first title of 2025 at Munich ft. Is he the new French Open favorite?

Alexander Zverev captured his first title of the season in the Munich Open this week. He overpowered Ben Shelton in straight sets in the final 6-2, 6-4.

Zverev entered Munich after a disappointing first-round exit in Monte-Carlo. He started his campaign by cruising past Daniel Altmaier and Tallon Griekspoor in the initial few rounds and then brushed aside Fabian Marozsan in the semifinal. Despite a valiant effort by American Ben Shelton, he defeated the youngster comfortably in the final.

The 28-year-old celebrated his birthday by capturing a record 24th ATP title on home soil. He chalked up a tough loss at the start of the season in Melbourne, but has now made amends by doing the business in Munich. Without further ado, let's look at the three key takeaways of Alexander Zverev's campaign in the Munich Open.

#3) Alexander Zverev has one of the most reliable serves on tour

Zverev in action at the Rio Open 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev lost only one set throughout the Munich Open this week. He won an astounding 78% of his first serve points and lost his serve only four times last week.

Zverev showed his class during two crucial matches in the event. After losing the first set against Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinal, he completed an excellent comeback to progress in three sets 6-7(6), 7-6(3), 6-4.

The German not only outlasted the Dutchman in the last eight but also saved five out of six break points in the contest. He kept his focus for three hours and 14 minutes under the Munich sun and kept his title hopes alive.

Secondly, Zverev put up a clinical performance against Ben Shelton in the final. He won 89% of his first serve points against the American and never faced a break point in the final.

The top seed got the job done in one hour and 11 minutes and lifted his third title in Munich this week. If Zverev continues to serve like this in the next few weeks, he will be among the front-runners to win the Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome.

#2) Alexander Zverev can come up clutch in close matches

Zverev plays a drop backhand in the ATP Munich Open - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev entered Munich after three losses in five matches on tour. Despite being the top seed in Indian Wells and Miami, he hardly made an impact at any of those events.

The German showed his resilience by edging out close matches in the Munich Open this week. He first steadied the ship by defeating Alexandre Muller in the first round and then continued to build momentum in the rest of the matches.

Zverev won two out of three tie-breakers in the Munich Open. He outsmarted his opponents three times during the penultimate moments of a match. For instance, despite losing his serve against Fabian Marozsan in the opening set of the semifinal, he fought back to lead the Hungarian 7-6(3) in the tie-breaker.

The home favorite also denied a way back to Ben Shelton in the final and closed the match 6-4 in the second set. The German struggled to outlast his opponents in the last few months but has now found his last-gasp energy on the court.

#1) Alexander Zverev has found his best form on clay after a lean patch on tour

Zverev with the winner's trophy in the BMW Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Alexander Zverev has found his rhythm on clay this week. The 28-year-old has garnered five wins in a row for the first time since January.

Zverev started the season on a solid note by reaching the final at the Australian Open. He then struggled to make a significant impact in the events in Buenos Aires, Rio, Acapulco, Indian Wells, and Monte-Carlo.

The German has announced himself as one of the favorites at the French Open by winning the title in Munich. He secured a runner-up finish in Paris last year, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Zverev has a brilliant record in Paris in the last four years. He has at least reached the semifinal of the iconic Major since 2021.

The World No. 3 will be determined to go one step further this year and win his first Grand Slam crown at the French Open. He will be among the favorites at the event, alongside Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Novak Djokovic.

