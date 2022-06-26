3 men who could be playing at Wimbledon for the last time

Following the announcement of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships draw, there was a lot of excitement among tennis fans as they began trying to predict the potential opponents of their favorite players.

While all-time greats Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are hogging the limelight as usual, the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime are quietly preparing to make an impact at this year’s grasscourt Major.

Here's a look at three former top-15 players who could possibly be competing at Wimbledon for the last time in their careers:

#1 Stan Wawrinka

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Stan Wawrinka is the only player to win three Grand Slams in the era of the Big 4. Wimbledon is the only Major trophy missing from his cabinet. The Swiss ace has only reached the quarterfinals twice in his 13 appearances at the all England Club. Wawrinka has himself admitted to grass being a "challenging" surface.

"For me, it’s about adapting the way I am moving," Wawrinka told Prakash Amritraj. "You need to be lower. You’re always moving around the body, making small steps. I normally like to have some big steps to really use my fitness. On grass, it’s a bit more challenging. That’s what I’ve been doing the last few days to try [and get] ready for the first match."

The knee surgery in 2017 started a downhill slide for the former World No. 3, one he hasn't yet recovered from. Persistent injury troubles mean Wawrinka, currently ranked No. 265 in the world, could be in action at SW19 for the last time in his career. He will face off against Jannik Sinner in the first round.

#2 Fernando Verdasco

Fernando Verdasco after defeating Rafael Nadal in the first round of the 2016 Australian Open

Fernando Verdasco is one of the few players to have crossed the milestone of 500 ATP wins in his career. The 39-year-old left hander hasn’t won a Grand Slam, but was a dangerous player in his prime. His semi-final encounter against 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal at the 2009 Australian Open is considered one of the best matches ever at a Major. Seven years later, he was able to defeat Nadal in the first round of the 2016 Australian Open in five sets. During that year, he broke into the top 10 and achieved a career-high ranking of No. 7.

The Spaniard is an offensive baseliner who has struggled on grass throughout his career. He has made the quarterfinals only once at Wimbledon in 2013. His recent performances have been below par, which has resulted in his ranking dropping outside the top 100. At 39, the Spaniard might well be playing the last Wimbledon of his career. He will square off against Tommy Paul in the first round.

#3 Feliciano Lopez

Feliciano Lopez is considered one of Spain's top grasscourt players. Due to his powerful serve and willingness to come to the net, he has won four titles on the surface - Queen's Club Championships ( 2017 and 2019) and the Eastbourne International (2013 and 2014). A three-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist, Lopez became the fifth player to hit 10,000 aces. The 42-year old has also won more than 500 ATP matches and holds the record for the highest number of consecutive appearances at Grand Slams (79).

There is a substantial chance that this will be Lopez's last appearance at The Championships, where he will take on Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round.

