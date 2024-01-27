3 milestones Aryna Sabalenka achieved after lifting Australian Open 2024 crown

Aryna Sabalenka successfully defended her Australian Open crown, putting in a sublime performance in the final against Zheng Qinwen. She dropped only five games en route to the 6-3, 6-2 victory.

This marks a momentous occasion for Sabalenka, who ended last year with the disappointment of losing the US Open final to Coco Gauff. It doubled after she lost the World No.1 ranking to Iga Swiatek.

The Belarusian, however, was flawless over the fortnight Down Under and the win has helped her tick a few milestones on the way. Here, we have listed the standout achievements from her run at this year’s Australian Open:

#1 Aryna Sabalenka first player to defend Australian Open women's singles title since 2013

Aryna Sabanlenka posing for pictures with the trophy.

Aryna Sabalenka has become the first women's player in a decade to successfully defend an Australian Open crown in the women’s singles event.

The Belarussian defeated Elena Rybakina in last year's final. She looked like a woman on a mission this year, reaching the final without dropping a set.

Sabalenka maintained her clean slate, taking the final in straight sets. Her only real test came in the final game of the contest as she needed five championship points to close out the big win.

Incidentally, the last player to have defended the women’s singles crown Down Under was also a big-hitting Belarusian — Victoria Azarenka. The 33-year-old lifted back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013, taking out Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams in the finals.

#2 Second player in Open Era to win her first two women’s singles Grand Slam titles at Australian Open

The 2024 victory Down Under marked Aryna Sabalenka's second Grand Slam title.

Much like Victoria Azarenka, Aryna Sabalenka is also beginning to develop a bit of a love affair with Melbourne. The former had her first big breakthrough at the 2012 Australian Open, lifting the title. That set the stage for her to capture World No. 1 ranking and while she did not win another Grand Slam that year, she returned 12 months later to repeat her heroics Down Under.

Sabalenka has followed a very similar trajectory, winning her maiden Grand Slam at Melbourne Park in 2023. She also reached World No. 1 ranking and returned to defend the crown a year later in impressive fashion.

#3 Second player in 20 years to win Australian Open women's singles final without dropping serve

Aryna Sabalenka's serve has been firing all fortnight.

One of the standout features of Aryna Sabalenka’s title defence has been her serve. Strength came to the fore in the final as she became just the second woman in 20 years to win an Australian Open women’s singles final without dropping her serve.

The last woman to achieve the feat was Serena Williams, who ousted Maria Sharapova in the 2007 final 6-1, 6-2.

Serving has been the strong suit for Sabalenka, having been broken on only four occasions at the Australian Open this year. The improvement in her serve has not necessarily meant a more flashy shot. Incidentally, she trailed Qinwen in the number of aces in the final (three to six) and in the tournament (27 to 54).

However, it was her disguise and willingness to mix things up that saw her come through even in tight situations.

Sabalenka won a whopping 84 percent of her first serve points, shutting down the door on any opportunity for her opponent to make inroads.