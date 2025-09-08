3 milestones Carlos Alcaraz achieved by winning 2025 US Open title

Carlos Alcaraz captured his sixth Grand Slam by winning the US Open on Sunday. He defeated Jannik Sinner in a thrilling four-set bout, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Alcaraz entered New York after a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and a title-winning run in Cincinnati. He continued his rich vein of form and only dropped one set en route to the title.

The Spaniard is now a two-time winner in Paris, London and New York at the age of 22. He has yet to taste success at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Without further ado, let's look at three milestones Carlos Alcaraz achieved after winning the US Open:

1) Carlos Alcaraz is the third player to win six Major titles before the age of 23; he joins Bjorn Borg and Rafael Nadal

Alcaraz with his family at the 2025 US Open - Day 15 - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz is one of the fastest learners on tour. The youngster joined the likes of Rafael Nadal and Bjorn Borg by winning his sixth Major title before the age of 23.

Alcaraz burst onto the scene by capturing his first Grand Slam at the US Open in 2022. He then added more titles to his collection: Wimbledon in 2023, the French Open in 2024, and Wimbledon again in 2024. The Spaniard won his second French Open title in 2025 and just locked up his second US Open crown in New York, bringing his total to six majors

While Bjorg failed to win a hardcourt Major before 23, Nadal found success at the Australian Open in 2009. On the contrary, Alcaraz already has two Grand Slam titles on hard surfaces so far.

2) Carlos Alcaraz faced the fewest number of break points ever during a title-winning run at a Major, breaking

Roger Federer's record in 2006

Alcaraz and Federer at the Laver Cup 2024 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz has stunned critics with another impressive achievement at the US Open. He's broken Roger Federer's record of facing the fewest number of break points during a title-winning run at a Major.

Alcaraz has only lost one match since May on the main tour. He only faced 10 break points en route to the title in New York. The Spaniard lost his serve only once against Jannik Sinner in the final, which was the only break point opportunity the Italian created during their bout.

Roger Federer held the record in the past by conceding only 12 break points during a clinical run at Wimbledon in 2006. He never faced more than three break points in any of the matches en route to the title. The Swiss Maestro defeated Rafael Nadal in a thrilling four-set match in the final, 6-0, 7-6(5), 6-7(2), 6-3.

3) Carlos Alcaraz is the second player to defeat a World No. 1 in multiple Grand Slam finals; last achieved by Rafael Nadal in 2008

Alcaraz and Nadal at the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz has been chasing the number one spot in the ATP rankings for the past two years. Despite being second-best, he's managed to rise to the occasion when it matters the most.

Alcaraz has defeated the World No. 1, Jannik Sinner, in two Major finals this year. He first dug deep to outlast Sinner in Paris and now showed his class to overpower the Italian in New York.

The 22-year-old again joins fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal in achieving a similar record on tour. The latter achieved the same in 2008 by defeating Roger Federer in Paris and London. Despite the Swiss being No. 1 in the World, Nadal held his nerve to win at both events.

