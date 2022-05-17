3 records of Novak Djokovic that could be nearly impossible to break

Novak Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the game. During his illustrious career spanning nearly two decades, the 34-year-old has carved out many milestones and records. He's one of only three players to win 20 Grand Slam singles titles and is tied with Roger Federer, with Rafael Nadal having one more Slam than the duo.

The Serb is the all-time title leader in Masters 1000 tournaments. He won a record-extending 38th Masters 1000 title on Sunday, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas for his sixth Rome triumph. Nadal (36), Federer (28) and Andy Murray (14) are next in the list of players with the most Masters titles.

Djokovic has also carved out a few standalone records that appear to be near impossible to break. On that note, here's a look at three such Novak Djokovic records that remain unbroken for a long time, if not standing the test of time itself:

#1 Novak Djokovic is the only player to win the double career Grand Slam and double career Golden Masters

2021 French Open - Day Fifteen

Novak Djokovic has had a storied resume. He became one of only five players in the Open Era (Rod Laver, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal) to complete the career Grand Slam (all four Major titles) when he triumphed at 2016 Roland Garros.

Five years later at the same tournament, Djokovic entered unchartered territory. By triumphing at the claycourt Major for the second time, he became the first male player in the Open Era to win every Grand Slam tournament at least twice. A few months later, Rafael Nadal matched Djokovic's achievement by winning his second title at the Australian Open (2022).

However, Djokovic is the only player to also win all nine Masters 1000 tournaments, an achievement known as the Golden Masters. He reached the milestone by winning Cincinnati 2018.

ATP Tour @atptour HISTORY️



The Career Golden Masters is Novak Djokovic's



Djokovic becomes the st player to win all . HISTORY️The Career Golden Masters is Novak Djokovic'sDjokovic becomes thest player to win all #ATPMasters1000 events, downing Federer 6-4, 6-4 in the @CincyTennis final ❗HISTORY️❗The Career Golden Masters is Novak Djokovic's 🙌 Djokovic becomes the 1️⃣st player to win all 9️⃣ #ATPMasters1000 events, downing Federer 6-4, 6-4 in the @CincyTennis final 👊. https://t.co/oA95IhQhzl

Two years later, his second Cincinnati triumph made him the first - and only - player to win the double Golden Masters.

Following his 2021 Roland Garros triumph, Djokovic became the only player in history to win every Major and Masters 1000 tournament at least twice. It's a tough enough proposition to do so even once, which means this record could stand intact for a very long time.

#2 Most weeks at No. 1

Novak Djokovic holds the record for most weeks at No. 1.

For a long time, Roger Federer's record of most weeks at World No. 1 (310) seemed beyond any player. That was until Novak Djokovic's reign at the top of the rankings.

On March 8 last year, the Serb surpassed Federer, a few weeks after winning his 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Novak Djokovic hits 311 weeks at #1 today, passing Roger Federer’s 310 for first place among men’s singles players, a big get in men’s GOAT debates.



Djokovic seems likely to pass Serena at 319 as well.



Steffi Graf, the overall singles #1 leader at 377, is just over a year away. Novak Djokovic hits 311 weeks at #1 today, passing Roger Federer’s 310 for first place among men’s singles players, a big get in men’s GOAT debates.Djokovic seems likely to pass Serena at 319 as well.Steffi Graf, the overall singles #1 leader at 377, is just over a year away.

Following his sixth triumph in Rome on Sunday, Djokovic is into his 370th week as World No. 1. He's now just seven shy of Steffi Graf's record for most weeks at No. 1 by any player, male or female.

To put Djokovic's achievement into context, only 27 players have been ranked No. 1. Out of the group, only nine players - three active (including Djokovic) - have occupied the spot for at least 100 weeks.

To add to the enormity of the proposition to break Djokovic's record for most weeks at No. 1, the Serb is far from done. He's set to surpass Graf in the next few weeks and possibly become the first player ever to reign at No. 1 for 400 weeks.

#3 Hold all four Grand Slam titles

Novak Djokovic celebrates his first French Open title at Place de La Concorde in Paris.

Since Rod Laver (1969), Novak Djokovic has been the only male player in the Open Era to hold all four Grand Slam titles at the same time.

The Serb achieved the feat after completing his career Grand Slam at 2016 Roland Garros, beating Andy Murray in the final. He had won the last three Majors coming into Paris - 2015 Wimbledon (beat Roger Federer), 2015 US Open (beat Roger Federer) and 2016 Australian Open (beat Andy Murray).

Sporting Index @sportingindex



🥇 Novak Djokovic became the first man to hold all four major titles at the same time since Rod Laver in 1969, winning the



French Open

Australian Open

US Open

Wimbledon



'The Djoker' #OnThisDay in 2016:🥇 Novak Djokovic became the first man to hold all four major titles at the same time since Rod Laver in 1969, winning the #FrenchOpen against Andy Murray.French OpenAustralian OpenUS OpenWimbledon'The Djoker' #OnThisDay in 2016:🥇 Novak Djokovic became the first man to hold all four major titles at the same time since Rod Laver in 1969, winning the #FrenchOpen against Andy Murray. 🏆 French Open🏆 Australian Open🏆 US Open🏆 Wimbledon🃏 'The Djoker' https://t.co/BRUKsO5Hr9

The Serb came close to achieving the feat two more times in his career.

In 2015, he reached all four Slam finals but lost to Stan Wawrinka in the Roland Garros title match. Six years later, the Serb once again reached all four Major finals. However, Daniil Medvedev beat him in the US Open final to deny the World No. 1 the opportunity to hold all four Slam titles.

His defeat to the Russian also meant Djokovic couldn't emulate Rod Laver and become the only other male player in the Open Era to win the calendar-year Grand Slam. Considering the aforementioned facts, it's unlikely that any player in the near future - except Djokovic himself - would emulate the feat of holding all four Slam titles at the same time.

