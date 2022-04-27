3 players who have beaten Novak Djokovic the most number of times in ATP Masters and Grand Slam finals

Novak Djokovic has one of the best winning percentages in the history of the game. With an overall winning percentage of 83.1%, the Serb is second only to Rafael Nadal (83.3%).

Getting past the Serb when it matters the most - in the finals of Grand Slams and ATP Masters events - has proven to be a monumental task even for the best in the business.

Here's a look at the three players who have beaten Djokovic the most times in the finals of Grand Slams and ATP Masters events over the years:

#3 Roger Federer (beat Novak Djokovic in 3 Masters and 1 Grand Slam final)

Federer has beaten Djokovic thrice in Cincinnati

Novak Djokovic has dominated Roger Federer in the finals of big tournaments. The two legends have met in three Wimbledon finals (2014, 2015, and 2019) with the Serb winning each time.

However, the United States has proven to be a happy hunting ground for Federer, particularly when facing Djokovic. The Swiss defeated his arch rival 7-6(4), 7-6(2), 6-4 in the 2007 US Open final.

Cincinnati has been a memorable venue for Federer. The Swiss has gotten the better of Djokovic no fewer than three times in the final of the Western & Southern Open (2009, 2012, and 2015).

The title win in 2012 was particularly memorable since Federer bageled Djokovic in the first set before winning the second in a tie-break. It was also Federer's record fifth title at the Cincinnati Masters, and the first time a player had won a Masters event without dropping a set or having his serve broken.

#2 Andy Murray (beat Novak Djokovic in 5 Masters and 2 Grand Slam finals)

Murray has beaten Djokovic twice in Grand Slam finals

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have faced each other in 19 finals overall, with the Serb leading 11-8.

With regard to ATP Masters events, the Brit came out on top in the final at Cincinnati in 2008 and in Miami the following year.

At the 2011 Cincinnati Masters, the Serb retired midway through the second set after Murray led 6-4, 3-0, handing the Brit his third Masters finals win over Djokovic.

Murray has beaten Djokovic twice in Grand Slam finals. The former World No. 1 emerged triumphant in the final of the 2012 US Open (in a marathon five-setter).

The two met again in the final of the Australian Open in 2013, where the Serb prevailed. But Murray got his revenge in the Wimbledon final later that year. A straight-sets win over Djokovic was a sign of greater things to come for the Brit over the next couple of years.

Murray also got the better of Djokovic in the finals of the 2015 Canadian Open and the 2016 Rome Masters.

#1 Rafael Nadal (beat Novak Djokovic in 7 Masters and 5 Grand Slam finals)

Nadal and Djokovic pose after the 2013 Monte-Carlo Masters final

It all began with Rafael Nadal winning five straight finals against Djokovic from 2007 to 2010 (including three Masters and one Grand Slam final). But there was a fascinating twist in the tale, with Djokovic winning the next seven finals between the two (four Masters and three Grand Slams).

It was at the 2012 Monte-Carlo Masters that the King of Clay finally broke his finals jinx against his arch-rival. The Spaniard went on to triumph at Rome and Roland Garros soon after as well.

Few can forget the 2013 Monte-Carlo Masters final, when Novak Djokovic beat the eight-time defending champion in straight sets. Not to be undone, Nadal stormed back to beat Djokovic in the 2013 US Open final as the see-saw battle between the legends continued.

In the French Open final of 2020, Nadal handed his rival a bagel in the first set before going on to win in straight sets. The two legends last met in a final at the 2021 Rome Masters, with the Spaniard emerging triumphant in three sets.

Tennis fans will wait with bated breath for the next big final between Nadal and Djokovic, which could be as soon as the Madrid Masters in May.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala