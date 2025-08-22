3 players who might feature in the last Grand Slam of their careers at the US Open 2025 ft. Venus Williams 

The US Open will begin on Sunday, August 24, in New York. The last Grand Slam of the year will be played on the hardcourts of Flushing Meadows. Almost all the top players, such as Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, and Iga Swiatek, will play in the tournament.

However, a few players might play their last Grand Slam at the US Open in 2025. Djokovic himself could have been one such player at the age of 38. Still, it is almost impossible to think he will retire ahead of his favorite Major - the Australian Open - in January next year.

On that note, let us get on with the list:

#3 Adrian Mannarino

Adrian Mannarino will play Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in the first round of the US Open. The Frenchman is 37 and will be a few months away from his 38th birthday by the time the Australian Open starts in 2026.

Mannarino reached a career-high ranking of world No. 17 in 2024, but his ranking has plummeted. He might not be able to qualify directly for next year’s Australian Open or might retire from the game before that.

#2 Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils will turn 39 during the US Open and is the oldest among the top active players on the ATP Tour. He will take on Roman Safiullin of Russia in the tournament's first round this year.

The Frenchman is still very fit but might start lacking motivation as time progresses. He is unlikely to gain anything new by stretching his career at this stage. Hence, one might see Monfils hang up his tennis shoes by the end of this year. The US Open might turn out to be the last Grand Slam of his career.

#1 Venus Williams

Venus Williams has received a wild card for this year’s US Open and thus will become the oldest singles player in the tournament since 1981. The older of the Williams sisters is a seven-time Grand Slam champion.

There is hardly anything left for Williams to achieve in the sport, and it is probably her love for it that makes her continue playing. Williams will be approaching her 46th birthday by the time the Australian Open begins in January, and hence might not play in it.

We can very well see her swansong in New York this year, as it would be suitable if she ended her career on home soil.

