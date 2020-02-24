3 players who have won multiple ATP singles titles in 2020

Gael Monfils has won multiple titles in a season for the first time in his career

The 2020 ATP season is only two months old but there have already been multiple singles champions after just 13 tournaments.

This is in stark contrast to last season as the first 19 tournaments produced as many different winners before Roger Federer became the first player to win multiple titles when he lifted his 28th Masters 1000 crown in Miami.

In the inaugural edition of a brand new team tournament, the ATP Cup, a Novak Djokovic-inspired Serbian side beat Rafael Nadal's Team Spain in the final to emerge victorious.

Continuing his good form, Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the semifinals of the Australian Open and then came back from two sets to one down against Dominic Thiem in the final to win a record-extending 8th title at Melbourne Park.

Also read: 3 milestones Djokovic accomplished at the 2020 Australian Open.

Frenchman Ugo Humbert and Norwegian teen Casper Ruud captured their maiden singles titles at Auckland and Buenos Aires respectively, while Czech Jiri Vesely's triumph in Pune marked the left-hander's first singles title in over 4 years - and second overall.

On that note, let us have a look at the players who have won multiple singles titles in the 2020 ATP season:

#1: Andrey Rublev (Doha and Adelaide)

Andrey Rublev poses with his Doha (left) and Adelaide titles

Andrey Rublev started the 2020 season with a bang, bagging titles in Doha and Adelaide to become the first player since Dominic Hrbaty in 2004 to bag multiple titles before the Australian Open.

Advertisement

That good form spilled over into the first Grand Slam tournament of the tennis calendar, where Rublev reached the second week at Melbourne Park for the first time in his career.

After having won his first 10 singles matches in the season, Rublev's perfect start came to an end when he was defeated by Alexander Zverev.

Also read: Top 3 ATP players in January 2020.

#2: Gael Monfils (Montpellier and Rotterdam)

Monfils poses with his Montpellier (top) and Rotterdam trophies

For the first time in his career, Gael Monfils won multiple titles in a season, beating Canadian Vasek Pospisil for his third title in Montpellier before successfully defending his Rotterdam crown with a straight-set win over another Canadian, Felix Auger-Aliassime.

In the process, the mercurial Frenchman improved his rather dismal record in finals to 10-21 which, perhaps not surprisingly, remains the most underwhelming record amongst players to have played 31 or more singles finals.

Monfils, a three-time Masters 1000 finalist, will now turn his attention to Dubai where he made the semifinals last year (lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas).

#3: Cristian Garin (Cordoba and Rio de Janeiro)

Garin poses with his 2020 ATP singles trophies - Cordoba (top) and Rio de Janeiro

Fast-improving Chilean Cristian Garin doubled his tally of singles titles by winning both Cordoba and Rio de Janeiro.

The 23-year-old upset home favorite Diego Schwartzman in the Cordoba title match before winning the first ATP 500 title of his career by ending the inspired run of Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager in Rio de Janeiro.

Garin, who lost in the second round of the Australian Open to Milos Raonic, has won all 4 of his titles on clay, having triumphed in Houston and Munich last season.