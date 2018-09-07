3 Reasons why Rafael Nadal can win the US Open

2018 US Open - Day 9

In his quest for the 18th Grand Slam title, Rafael Nadal had been handed a relatively easier draw than his peers at the 2018 US Open. But, as is the often the case in tennis, the players he had to face exceeded expectations and went toe-to-toe with the Spaniard.

Nadal, however, used his experience and might to see them off and reach a 29th Grand Slam semifinal. He faces Juan Martin del Potro in the semifinal and a potential clash against Novak Djokovic in the final looms large.

Here's a look at three major reasons why Rafael Nadal can win the US Open title:

#1: Experience and recent form

Nadal came into the US Open on the back of a record-breaking 33rd Masters 1000 title win in Toronto. Although he's never previously defended a title outside clay, this time it looks different. His recent form speaks for itself.

From 3rd round onwards, his opponents have put up a valiant effort to hurt his defense. Both Karen Khachanov and Nikoloz Basilashvili fought with what they had to offer. But, it was the 5-set epic against Dominic Thiem that really brought out Nadal's best tennis. Outlasting the hard-hitting Thiem in the final set tiebreaker, Nadal will feel confident for the rest of the week.

He has a satisfactory record against Del Potro, including last year's US Open semifinal win over him. Additionally, Nadal's experience may turn out to work in his favor over the weekend. A 3-time former champion at US Open, he has the best record from the four men remaining in the draw. Nadal has been through enough to know when to raise his level. And more often than not, he does so, when it matters the most!

