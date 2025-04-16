3 shocking results from BMW Open Munich Day 2 ft. Felix Auger-Aliassime 

The BMW Open in Munich is underway, and the Round of 32 matches were completed on Tuesday, April 15. While top seeds like Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, and Ugo Numbers progressed to the Round of 16 by winning their respective matches, not everyone was so lucky.

Ad

A few seeded players bit the dust on the second day of the tournament's main draw. In this article, we will take a look at three such shocking results from Day 2. Let us get on with the list:

#3 Yannick Hanfmann beat Jakub Mensik 7-6 (4) 4-6 6-3

Mensik recently won the Miami Open title, beating Novak Djokovic in the final, to lift his first Masters 1000 title. The 19-year-old Czech was the sixth seed in Munich. However, he lost to Hanfmann, who was playing on his home soil, in the Round of 32.

Ad

Trending

Mensik fired 13 aces in the close match but could win only 60 percent of the points on his second serve. The Czech lost the first set after a tie-break, which made a big difference in the match.

#2 Diego Dedura-Palomero beat Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (3) 3-0 (Walkover)

Shapovalov, the eighth seed from Canada, gave a walkover to Dedura-Palomero. The German was leading comfortably in the match when Shapovalov decided to withdraw.

Ad

Dedura-Palomero, 17, is ranked 549th in the world. He is certain to improve his ranking considerably at the end of his campaign in Munich. The victory over a top player like Shapovalov will surely boost his confidence.

#1 Mariano Navone beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 2-6 6-4 7-6 (3)

Mariano Navone got the better of Felix Auger-Aliassime, the third seed, in a pulsating three-setter. The Canadian won the first set in style, but Navone bounced back thereafter to win a couple of close sets.

The loss was a blow to Auger-Aliassime, who reached a Masters 1000 final in Madrid last year. He had a surprisingly poor show with his serve and faced 19 break points in the match, of which five were converted by Navone. The Argentine is ranked 70th in the world and should set his eyes on going deep into the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadeep Roy Subhadeep, an adept tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, has been writing about the sport for seven years. He is known for his exclusive match reviews and opinion pieces, utilizing his MBA degree to tackle them effectively with his problem-solving abilities.



Subhadeep lives and breathes tennis. He watches matches regularly and engages in social media platforms to stay on top of the latest happenings. As a writer, he brings the fan's perspective to his pieces, ensuring his readers enjoy an exceptional experience every time.



Growing up, he idolized Boris Becker, but he now firmly believes Novak Djokovic stands alone as the 'Greatest of all Time', especially considering the 24-time Grand Slam champion's incredible stats. One thing that still puzzles Subhadeep, however, is how Becker's Wimbledon tally might have reached five if not for Pete Sampras.



Speaking of the All England Club, the British Major holds a special place in his heart as he admires its blend of tradition and grass-court excellence. When not working for Sportskeeda, Subhadeep delves into the other "love of his life": football, and enjoys contributing his insights to different websites dedicated to the sport. Know More