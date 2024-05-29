3 shocking results from Day 3 at French Open 2024 ft. former runner-up Sloane Stephens' meek fall

The 2024 French Open continued to produce upsets on Day 3 of the tournament. After early exits for Maria Sakkari and Rafael Nadal on Day 2, the Roland-Garros audience was treated to more shocking results as three seeded players were knocked out on day 3.

Some heavyweights did make it to the next round. Defending champion Novak Djokovic eased into the second round with a straight-set win, as did Aryna Sabalenka and Casper Ruud. A few players, however, struggled to adjust to the requirements of clay. Here is a list of three players that suffered shock defeats on Day 3 of the French Open.

#3. Paula Badosa beat (26) Katie Boulter 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

The British number 1, Katie Boulter was knocked out by Spaniard Paula Badosa in the first round of the French Open. Badosa came back from a set down to win the match in just over two hours.

Boulter won the first set 6-4 before Badosa turned the match around. The Spaniard, ranked No. 139 in the world, pulled off a near-miracle to knock out the Brit star.

Badosa will face Yulia Putintseva in the next round. The 29-year-old defeated Sloane Stephens to make it to the second round at Roland-Garros (more details below).

#2. Giulio Zeppieri beat (22) Adrian Mannarino 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2

French veteran Adrian Mannarino suffered a first-round defeat at the 2024 French Open. Mannarino won the first set with the support of a loud home crowd, but the Frenchman could not go all the way.

Zeppieri dominated Mannarino in the next three sets, winning each comfortably en route to a memorable victory at the French Open. The big-serving Italian closed out the match in just under two and a half hours.

Zeppeieri will face the Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis next, who defeated fellow Aussie Alexei Popyrin to qualify for the second round.

#1. Yulia Putintseva beat (35) Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-2

French Open finalist Sloane Stephens suffered a shocking first-round exit at this year's major. The American was totally outplayed by Putintseva, who won the match in straight sets.

Despite both the players being closely ranked, this was a major upset considering Stephens' record on clay courts. The 31-year-old has a win percentage of over 63% on clay, which is her best among all surfaces. However, the American looked off-colour throughout the match and lost in straight sets.

Yulia Putintseva will face Paula Badosa in the second round of Roland-Garros 2024.

