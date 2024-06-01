3 shocking results from Day 6 of French Open 2024 ft. Andrey Rublev getting stunned

The French Open is entering an interesting stage, with some players already having booked their berths in the second week of the Slam while some of the big names have had to bite the dust. Players like former champion Barbora Krejcikova, Alejandro Tabilo and Nicolas Jarry have already been ousted from the claycourt Major this year.

Day 6 of the tournament (Friday, May 31) also had its fair share of upsets. As top players like Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner, and Coco Gauff won on the day, there were a few top players who were shown the exit door as well. In this article, we will take a look at three shocking results from Day 6 of French Open 2024:

#3 Clara Tauson beat Sofia Kenin 6-2, 7-5

Kenin was being touted by many as the dark horse of the tournament after her win over Caroline Garcia in the second round. However, in the third round, she came a cropper against the 21-year-old Tauson, ranked 72nd in the world.

Kenin, a former Australian Open champion and French Open runner-up, managed to win only 51% of the points on her first serve in the match. Tauson had 15 breakpoint opportunities in the match and converted five of them.

Tauson had earlier eliminated former champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round and will now face Ons Jabeur in the fourth round on Sunday, June 2.

#2 Olga Danilovic beat Donna Vekic 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-8)

Danilovic, the 23-year-old from Serbia ranked 125th in the world, managed to eke out a win against Vekic in the third round, who is ranked 40th. Vekic served out a bagel in the first set to Danilovic, but the latter then managed to bounce back to win the next two, including a keenly contested tie-break in the third.

Danilovic had earlier beaten 11th seed Danielle Collins in the second round. It remains to be seen whether she can continue her giant-killing act against reigning Wimbledon champion and fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova, whom she will face in the fourth round on Sunday.

#1 Matteo Arnaldi beat (6) Andrey Rublev 7-6 (6), 6-2, 6-4

In the biggest upset of the day, Matteo Arnaldi stunned the sixth seed and Madrid Open champion, Andrey Rublev in the third round in straight sets. The 23-year-old Italian, ranked 35th in the world, played a very good match to beat the Russian, who was able to win only 52% of the points on his first serve in the match. Rublev has been one of the most consistent players on the ATP tour in the recent past and was expected to go deep into the tournament.

Arnaldi had 13 breakpoint opportunities in the match and managed to convert five of them. The first set was evenly contested, but the Italian had it easy thereafter. In the fourth round, Arnaldi will take on ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Zhizhen Zhang in the third round, on Sunday, June 2.