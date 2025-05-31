3 shocking results from French Open 2025 Day 6 ft. Clara Tauson

The 2025 French Open is in full swing as half of the third-round matches have taken place in both the men's and women's singles events. Doubles events have also seen the second-round matches come to an end.

There have been a few upsets at this year's Roland Garros, as 20 of the men's seeds and 15 of the women's seeds have already been knocked out by this stage of the event. However, top seeds on both sides, such as Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff, are all still in the event.

Let's take a look at some of the shocking results on Day 6 of the 2025 French Open:

#3 Nicola Mektic/ Michael Venus

In Picture: Michael Venus and Nicola Mektic (Getty)

One of the upsets of the day came at the men's doubles event as the seeded pair of Nicola Mektic and Michael Venus bowed out in the second round against the pair of Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway. Mektic and Venus had started their campaign with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 win over Gregoire Jacq and Matthew Christopher Romios in the first round, whereas Bhambri and Galloway began their campaign with a 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3 against Robin Hasse and Hendrik Jebens.

Mektic and Venus were the seeded pair and the favorites to win the match, and started on a similar note, taking the first set in the tiebreaker. The second set was a tight affair, as neither team dropped serve, before the Indo-American pair won it in the tiebreaker. In the third set, Mektic and Venus got broken twice, and even though they got one service break, it was not going to be enough as Bhambri/Galloway won the match 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-3.

Bhambri and Galloway will now face the ninth-seeded pair of Christian Harrison and Evan King in the third round.

#2 Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul

In Picture: Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul (Getty)

The thirteenth-seeded pair of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul was expected to make a deep run at their home event at Roland Garros. The two Frenchmen were in great form coming into Paris, as they had reached the final of the Italian Open and won the title at the Geneva Open. They began their campaign with a 6-3, 6-1 win over the pair of Gregoire Barrere and Adrian Mannarino and set up a clash with Rohan Bopanna and Adam Pavlasek in the second round.

The seeded French pair conceded a service break early in the first set, but recovered to take it to the tiebreaker and win it. In the second set, the seeded pair got the break and had the chance to serve the match out at 6-5, but got broken and were closely beaten 7-6 in the tiebreaker. The final set was one-sided as the unseeded Indo-Czech pair got two breaks of serve and won it 6-2.

The pair of Bopanna and Pavlasek will now take on the second-seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten in the third round.

#1 Clara Tauson

On the singles side, one of the shocking results was the loss of the 22nd seed, Clara Tauson, who lost against 16th seed Amanda Anisimova in the third round. Tauson had won against the likes of Magda Linette and Arantxa Rus to reach the third round, whereas Anisimova had won against the likes of Nina Stojanovic and Viktorija Golubic in her first two rounds. This was their first meeting on the WTA Tour.

Tauson started the match well, taking a 3-1 lead, but Anisimova broke back to make it level at 3-3. The Dane got more break-point opportunities, but could not convert them, and the set went to a tiebreak. Ansimova started the tiebreaker well, taking a 5-0 lead and using the early advantage to win the tiebreaker 7-4. The second set was tied at 4-4 when Anisimova broke in the ninth game. That was decisive as the American player served out the match in the next game.

Anisimova is now set to take on top seed Aryna Sabalenka, against whom she has a 5-2 head-to-head record.

