3 shocking results from Italian Open 2025 Day 1 ft. Alycia Parks

American tennis star Alycia Parks suffered an upset as the main draw of the Italian Open 2025 got underway in Rome on Tuesday, May 06. Most of the top stars, including men's world No. 1, Jannik Sinner, are playing in the tournament. Defending champion Alexander Zverev is also taking part, as is the women's winner in 2024, Iga Swiatek. In-form stars Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are also participating and are tipped as title contenders.

Ad

However, a few upsets took place in this year's tournament on its very first day. Let's take a look at three such results.

#3 Alycia Parks loses to Jaqueline Cristian 6-2, 6-0

Alycia Parks is ranked 51st in the world. However, the American was thrashed by Jaqueline Cristian of Romania in straight sets in the first round. Cristian is ranked 74th in the world at the moment but displayed a brilliant play on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

Alycia Parks committed seven double faults in the match and faced eight break points, of which five were converted by Cristian. It was a convincing victory for Cristian as one could probably imagine and was one of the early upsets in the tournament.

#2 McCartney Kessler loses to Rebecca Sramkova 6-3, 6-3

McCartney Kessler, who is ranked 44th in the world, lost to Sramkova, currently ranked 41st, in the first round. However, Kessler is undoubtedly the better-known of the two players and has two WTA titles to her credit.

Ad

Kessler served really poorly in the match as she faced 12 break points, of which five were converted by Sramkova. Kessler won only 44% of the points on her first serve in the match.

#1 Cameron Norrie loses to Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

Cameron Norrie lost in the qualifiers to Dusan Lajovic and thus failed to make the men's singles main draw on Tuesday. Norrie, who was the third seed in the qualifiers, made a match of it but lost ultimately to an opponent ranked 40 places below him.

Norrie is ranked 91st in the world at the moment but has won a Masters 1000 tournament in the past. Hence, his inability to make it to the main draw comes as a big surprise. Lajovic earned a whopping 17 break-point opportunities in the match and converted six of them to oust the Brit and also qualify for the main draw of the tournament. It probably remains the biggest upset of Day 1 at the Italian Open 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadeep Roy Subhadeep, an adept tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, has been writing about the sport for seven years. He is known for his exclusive match reviews and opinion pieces, utilizing his MBA degree to tackle them effectively with his problem-solving abilities.



Subhadeep lives and breathes tennis. He watches matches regularly and engages in social media platforms to stay on top of the latest happenings. As a writer, he brings the fan's perspective to his pieces, ensuring his readers enjoy an exceptional experience every time.



Growing up, he idolized Boris Becker, but he now firmly believes Novak Djokovic stands alone as the 'Greatest of all Time', especially considering the 24-time Grand Slam champion's incredible stats. One thing that still puzzles Subhadeep, however, is how Becker's Wimbledon tally might have reached five if not for Pete Sampras.



Speaking of the All England Club, the British Major holds a special place in his heart as he admires its blend of tradition and grass-court excellence. When not working for Sportskeeda, Subhadeep delves into the other "love of his life": football, and enjoys contributing his insights to different websites dedicated to the sport. Know More