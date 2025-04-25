3 shocking results from Madrid Open Day 3 ft. Ann Li's remarkable win over Leylah Fernandez 

Day Three of the Madrid Open featured the top-seeded players in action. The electric crowd got their money's worth as the challengers gave higher-ranked opponents a run for their money.

Ad

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff made their first appearance at the event. Both players survived despite losing the first set against their respective opponents and marched on to the third round.

In-form teenager Mirra Andreeva also entered the event after a second-round exit in Stuttgart. She started her campaign by cruising past Marie Bouzkova in the first round 6-3, 6-4.

While most of the top guns survived a tough challenge in the Madrid Open, a few struggled to get going on the right note. Without further ado, let's take a look at the shocking results on Day Three.

Ad

Trending

Three shocking results from Madrid Open Day 3

3. Jelena Ostapenko

Ostapenko with the winners trophy in Stuttgart - Source: Getty

Third on the list is last week's Stuttgart Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Ad

Ostapenko capped off a brilliant campaign in the Stuttgart Open. She outfoxed Emma Navarro, Iga Swiatek and Ekaterina Alexandrova en route to the final and then brushed aside Aryna Sabalenka to lift the title.

After a flawless start to her clay-court season, the Latvian stumbled unexpectedly in the Madrid Open. She entered the event as one of the dark horses but couldn't make her mark in the second round. Despite a valiant effort against Anastasija Sevastova, the 35-year-old defeated Ostapenko in straight sets 7-6(2), 6-2.

Ad

The former French Open champion will now turn her attention to the Italian Open in Rome. She will be among the top 25 seeds at the event.

2. Leylah Fernandez

Fernandez plays a forehand in the Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Second on the list is Canadian No. 1 Leylah Fernandez.

Ad

Fernandez entered Madrid after a third-round exit in the Miami Open. She started her campaign with a hard-fought win over Alycia Parks but came up shy against Ashlynn Krueger. The American defeated her in straight sets 6-1, 7-5.

The Canadian made her fourth appearance in the Madrid Open this week. She received a first-round bye at the event and squared off against Ann Li in the second round. The American stunned Fernandez in two hours and eight minutes, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Ad

Apart from a quarterfinal run in the Abu Dhabi Open, Fernandez has hardly made an impact this year. She will be eager to find her rhythm in the Italian Open.

1. Clara Tauson

Tauson serves in the Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Lastly, Clara Tauson was among those who registered a surprise loss in the Madrid Open.

Ad

Tauson has made a great start to the season by amassing 17 wins from 25 matches, including a title-winning run in the ASB Classic. She also reached the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships, but Mirra Andreeva denied her a maiden WTA 1000 title.

The Dane entered Madrid after a first-round exit in Stuttgart. She started her campaign against Belina Bencic in the second round. Despite a resilient effort against the Swiss, Bencic outlasted her in straight sets 7-5, 7-5.

Tauson has now registered back-to-back losses at the start of her claycourt swing. She reached the fourth round of the French Open last year and will hope to raise her level ahead of the Major event in Paris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More