3 shocking results from US Open 2025 Day 7 ft. Tommy Paul 

Things are starting to get serious at the 2025 US Open. The first week of the iconic Major has presented high-octane tennis, controversies and an electric atmosphere in New York.

Ad

Defending champion Jannik Sinner is safely through to the fourth round. The Italian recovered from a one-set deficit against Denis Shapovalov and defeated him 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka also survived a tough test against Leylah Fernandez. She defeated the Canadian straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(2).

While most of the top guns are still in the mix, a few couldn't weather the storm at the US Open this year. On that note, let's look at the upsets for Day Seven:

Ad

Trending

1) Alexander Zverev

Zverev at the 2025 US Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev has had a frustrating season so far. After his third loss at a Major final (in Melbourne), he made amends by capturing the crown in Munich. He also reached the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

Ad

The German started his campaign at the US Open with hard-fought wins over Alejandro Tabilo and Jacob Fearnley in the first two rounds. He then took on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third and lost to the Canadian, 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-4.

While Aliassime deserves the credit for his win, Zverev lost his killer instinct after making a strong start. The German will be disappointed with his results at the Majors this year and will look to strategise better for the next few months.

Ad

Aliassime, meanwhile, will take on 15th seed Andrey Rublev on Sunday. He trails the head-to-head against the Russian 7-1 and lost their most recent encounter at the 2025 Hamburg European Open.

2) Daria Kasatkina

Kasatkina at the 2025 US Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Second on the list is Daria Kasatkina.

Ad

Kasatkina reached six finals on tour in 2024. She's struggled to find her rhythm this year, amassing 19 wins from 39 matches so far. Apart from a quarterfinal run in Adelaide, she hasn't achieved a notable result yet. The Russian did reach the fourth round in Melbourne and Paris, but couldn't raise her level when it mattered the most.

Kasatkina's ordinary run continued at the US Open this week. After cruising past Elena Gabriela Ruse and Kamilla Rakhimova, she couldn't make her mark against Naomi Osaka in the third round. The former champion defeated her in three sets, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

Ad

While Kasatkina has yet to find her best potential, Osaka seems to be in scintillating form on tour. The Japanese has chalked up nine wins from her last 10 matches and will now face Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

1) Tommy Paul

Paul and Bublik at the 2025 US Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Last on the list is local favourite Tommy Paul.

Ad

Paul captured three titles last year, but hasn't reached the finals of any event in 2025. He's chalked up 29 wins from 42 matches on tour, including semifinal runs in Adelaide, Dallas, Houston and Rome. He also reached the quarterfinals of the French Open, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

The American started his campaign at the US Open by cruising past Elmer Moller and Nuno Borges in the first two rounds. He then took on Alexander Bublik and lost to the Kazakh in a five-set match, 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1.

While Paul has pushed himself to do well, Bublik has been far more clinical in the last few months. The 28-year-old reached the quarterfinals of the French Open in June and then secured title-winning runs in Halle and Kitzbuhel. He will now face the defending champion Jannik Sinner in the fourth round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More