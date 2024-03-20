3 storylines to follow at Miami Open 2024 ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek

Tennis is at its peak during this season with one tournament lined after the other and ready to be contested by the stars of the sport.

Continuing the streak of hardcourt tennis in the United States, the tennis stars are now all geared up for the Miami Open following the conclusion of Indian Wells.

From World No. 1 Novak Djokovic being out of the tournament to the Indian Wells 2024 champions looking to break records and make milestones, the second leg of the prestigious Sunshine Double is marked by a range of exciting storylines.

With that said, let’s take a look at 3 storylines to follow in the ongoing Miami Open 2024.

#3 Daniil Medvedev looking to defend a title for the first time

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev will be returning to Florida after losing consecutive Indian Wells finals to Carlos Alcaraz earlier this week. However, following last year’s defeat in California, Medvedev secured his maiden Miami Open title by defeating Jannik Sinner and will look to defend the same this year, a victory that could translate to the World No. 4 defending a title for the first time.

After being unable to defend another one of his titles in Beijing last year, Medvedev said (via ATP Tour):

"It's a fun fact, a fun story.”

“Honestly, [it's] not really extra motivation... I really want to win every time I step on court. In a way, I’m really disappointed that I never managed to [successfully] defend one of my titles.”

The Russian has proved his mettle on the surface through a range of tournaments including the Italian Open a couple of weeks after his maiden Miami Open title last year, which also marked his sixth Masters 1000 crown.

Dannil Medvedev after winning the Miami Open in 2023

Speaking about his affinity for the surface after last year’s win in Florida, he said (via ATP tour):

"I feel the best at my game on hard courts. Even if I know that I can play well enough on the grass and clay, on hard courts I feel the most fluid. On hard courts I can play not my best tennis but still win the matches. That's a big difference."

Holding a 14-3 record this year, Medvedev now hopes to continue with his good run on hard courts and probably defend a title for the first time.

#2 Carlos Alcaraz eyeing maiden Sunshine Double title

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz won the Miami Open in 2022 and Indian Wells the following year but failed to join the list of the 11 greats which includes Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Victoria Azarenka, and his female counterpart, Iga Swiatek, who have won the Sunshine Double in the past.

The World No. 2 won his second and consecutive Indian Wells title earlier this week, inching closer to his maiden Sunshine Double.

Following the aforementioned Indian Wells victory in 2023, which was preceded by one at Florida the previous year, some claimed that the World No. 2 has won the Sunshine Double, something that was greatly refuted by fans.

Alcaraz is only the second tennis player to have won five Masters 1000 titles before turning 21, the first being fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal, and has been showcasing great tennis, especially since 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz after winning the Indian Wells 2024

In this regard, the Miami Open 2024 would be a significant feather for the 20-year-old to add to his cap of accomplishments - one that will make him the eighth man to win the Sunshine Double since Roger Federer in 2017 and 12th player overall since Iga Swiatek in 2022.

Speaking about playing at the Miami Open, Alcaraz said (via Sportstar):

“I’m playing great tennis. I’m really happy to be in Miami again, a special place, where I’ve shown great tennis the past years,” said Alcaraz.

“I’m feeling great physically and mentally. I’m ready for this tournament.”

#1 Iga Swiatek eyeing Steffi Graf’s record

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat Maria Sakkari in the Indian Wells final last week, a victory that brings her closer to winning her second Sunshine Double and possibly tying Steffi Graf's record as the only woman to have won the Sunshine Double twice.

Graf won the Sunshine Double in 1994 and 1996, sharing the record of winning the title multiple times with Roger Federer (3) and Novak Djokovic (4).

On the other hand, Swiatek won the Sunshine Double in 2022 and is the No. 1 seed in the Miami Open.

In addition to losing just 21 games, Swiatek did not drop a single set in the Indian Wells, making her the 10th woman to win the Indian Wells title twice. She joined Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters as the only players to clinch the title twice before turning 23.

Going by the 22-year-old’s performance this year, with the 20-2 record and the most number of wins on the WTA tour, the Polish star is in good form. Whether she can match up to the record set by one of the GOATs of tennis is something that the Magic City anticipates.

Iga Swiatek at Indian Wells 2024