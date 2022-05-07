Madrid Open 2022: 3 Things which stood out in Carlos Alcaraz' win over Rafael Nadal

Seventh seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat his compatriot and third seed Rafael Nadal 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 to enter the semifinals of the Madrid Open on Friday. It was the 19-year old's’ first ever win over Nadal.

Alcaraz will face top seed and world no. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Saturday in the semifinals for their first ever meeting.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three factors which stood out in the match;

#1 Carlos Alcaraz produced a near-perfect performance in the first set by bludgeoning Rafael Nadal with his groundstrokes:

Carlos Alcaraz started the match in great fashion by breaking Rafael Nadal in the very first game. However, Nadal broke back in the next game only to be broken again in the subsequent game. Alcaraz then held his serve to race to a 3-1 lead.

The 19-year old then broke Rafael Nadal again in the 7th game to go 5-2 up and serve out the first set thereafter. He kept tormenting Nadal with his brutal groundstrokes off either wing. He punished almost every short ball that Nadal fed him by hitting them past him. Alcaraz also played some brilliant drop shots in the first set to earn some free points.

Nadal also failed to hit his crosscourt backhand with an angle deep enough, as Alcaraz pre-empted that shot and kept shifting a step or two to his left while the shot was being played. As a result, Nadal could hit only 2 winners in the first set against Alcaraz’ 19. It was undoubtedly one of the finest performances that any player has produced so far this year in a single set of tennis.

#2 Carlos Alcaraz sustained a minor injury in the second set as Rafael Nadal fought back strongly, playing his shots deep:

Nadal managed to hold his serve in his first two service games in the second set. Alcaraz sprained his ankle with the score at 2-1 and seemingly lost focus momentarily. Nadal used the opportunity to stage a comeback and break Alcaraz in the fourth game to go 3-1 up.

He then held his serve for the remainder of the set and also broke Alcaraz again in the sixth game. It was an emphatic response from the five-time champion and the momentum seemed to have swung in his favor.

Right from the beginning of the second set, Nadal started playing his shots, including his returns, deep to stop the supply of short balls to Alcaraz. The tactic paid off as Alcaraz was unable to be nearly as devastating as he was in the first set.

#3 Carlos Alcaraz proved his mettle by winning the final set as Rafael Nadal struggled to hit winners:

Rafael Nadal struggled to hit winners off his usually imperious forehand today

Alcaraz bounced back strongly in the deciding set and got a decisive break in the fourth game of the final set. He then held his serve in the remaining service games to register a memorable win.

Alcaraz did commit a few unforced errors while trying to dictate terms with his groundstrokes. However, Nadal responded very meekly and was unable to take advantage of Alcaraz’s lapse in form. Nadal struggled to hit through his opponent all along and his approach was in stark contrast to that of his opponent.

Nadal’s usually imperious forehand was nowhere near its best. Aside from failing to find the proper angle with his crosscourt forehand, Nadal also failed to hit his down-the-line shots with enough venom in them. In comparison, it was Alcaraz who often succeeded in pushing Nadal into the far corner with his angular backhand, apart from hitting his down-the-line forehands with prodigious power.

Nadal failed to put away a volley on match point and Alcaraz finished with a forehand pass past him. In many ways, the final point summed up the match itself.

Nadal finished with only 10 winners, which was among the fewest he has ever registered in a three-set match. Alcaraz, on the other hand, hit 37 winners in the match.

