3 tennis couples entered Wimbledon 2025: How many survived 1R? ft. Stefanos Tsitsipas-Paula Badosa

The first round of Wimbledon 2025 had upsets galore. Out of the 64 seeded players in singles across the men's and women's draws, 23 of them were sent packing in the first round.

Ad

Top 10 players Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Alexander Zverev, Zheng Qinwen, Daniil Medvedev and Lorenzo Musetti were among the notable names to be eliminated.

Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova made a winning start. However, both of them were pushed to their limits, needing a deciding set to fend off a rousing challenge from Fabio Fognini and Alexandra Eala respectively.

While these players were only worried about their own results, that wasn't the case for six players in the draw. This year's edition of the grass court Major featured three couples, and not all of them passed the first test. Here's a look at the couples who made the cut for the second round and who didn't at Wimbledon 2025 :

Ad

Trending

#1. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players in this pairing suffered heartbreaking losses in the first round of Wimbledon. Ninth seed Paula Badosa was sent packing by home hope Katie Boulter. The Spaniard fought hard but eventually went down 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. She made the fourth round here last year, and her early exit could put her place in the top 10 in jeopardy.

Ad

24th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, with new coach Goran Ivanisevic in his corner, was up against qualifier Valentin Royer. He clearly wasn't at his best, and after losing the first two sets, he retired due to a back injury. While he has usually underperformed at the All England Club, the last time he lost in the first round here was in 2021.

Tsitsipas was naturally crestfallen after his latest setback. He pondered about his future in his post-match conference, stating that he will assess his health issues before deciding whether it is worth continuing or not.

Ad

"I'm fighting a lot of wars these days. It's really painful to find myself in a situation like this."

"I myself, as a person, have a limit at some point, so I'll definitely have to have a final answer as to whether I want to do certain things or not in the next two months. It's going to be tough, but if I see it continue like this, there's no point in competing. If I'm not healthy, if the health isn't there, then your whole tennis life becomes miserable,” he said.

Ad

In addition to their professional setback, their personal life seems to be in turmoil as well. They have also sparked rumors of a breakup following their early exit from the tournament. Neither are currently following each other on Instagram, adding fuel to the fire. The two previously split for a few weeks in May 2023 but eventually got back together. They haven't confirmed the current status of their relationship so far.

#2. Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina at the US Open 2023. (Photo: Getty)

The married couple made it to the second round, albeit in contrasting ways. 14th seed Elina Svitolina commenced her Wimbledon campaign with a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over Anna Bondar on Monday, June 30. Gael Monfils took to the court the next day for his first-round match against compatriot, 18th seed Ugo Humbert.

Ad

Monfils captured the opening set but quickly found himself on the backfoot after losing the next two sets. However, he dug deep and managed to stage a comeback, beating his younger countryman 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-2.

Monfils will take on Marton Fuscovics in the second round on Thursday, July 3. Svitolina, meanwhile, will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich in her second-round match on Wednesday, July 2. She's bidding to reach the third round here for the third consecutive edition, while her husband is seeking to do the same for the second year in a row.

Ad

#3. Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Engaged couple Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter both made a winning start to their respective Wimbledon journeys. The Aussie, seeded 11th this time, bagged the first couple of sets during his opening-round contest against Roberto Carballes Baena without breaking a sweat.

Ad

While the third set was rather competitive, de Minaur eventually outplayed his opponent in the tie-break to wrap up a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (2) victory. Boulter was up against ninth seed Paula Badosa in the first round. Cheered on by a roaring home crowd on Centre Court, she gave her countrymen a reason to cheer for with her 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 upset win over the Spaniard.

Boulter will take on lucky loser Solana Sierra in the second round on Wednesday, July 2. She's aiming to match her career best result by reaching the third round at the venue once again. De Minaur's campaign will continue against French youngster Arthur Cazaux on Thursday, July 3. He's gunning to reach the third round at SW19 for the third time in his career and for the second straight year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More