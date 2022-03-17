Indian Wells 2022: 3 things Nick Kyrgios needs to do to defeat Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal faces a stiff challenge in the shape of Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters on Thursday. With his win over Reilly Opelka in the fourth round at Indian Wells, Rafael Nadal improved to 18-0 this season

Only Novak Djokovic’s streaks of 41-0 in 2011 and 26-0 in 2020 are better than Nadal’s current streak of 18-0 since 1990. After a slow, circumspect start against Sebastian Korda in his opener, the Spaniard played his best match so far in Indian Wells against Opelka.

He overcame a tough challenge against the big-serving American in two tie-break sets 7-6(3), 7-6(5) in just over two hours at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Riding high on confidence, Nadal will next lock horns with Nick Kyrgios.

The 26-year-old Australian tends to make headlines more for his off-court behavior and remarks than for his on-court performances. However, that has not been the case in Indian Wells so far. Entering the tournament courtesy of a wildcard, the 26-year-old is yet to drop a set.

While the 26-year-old won his initial three rounds in straight sets, he received a walkover against Jannik Sinner in their round-of-16 clash on Wednesday. The young Italian withdrew due to an illness.

As the Spaniard and Australian gear up to face each other for a ninth time in their careers, let’s dive deeper into three things the Australian should do if he fancies upsetting the Spaniard.

1. Nick Kyrgios needs to serve well

BNP Paribas Open - Kyrgios during his service motion

Kyrgios possesses talent in abundance. One of the most integral parts of his game is his serving. Against a great returner like Nadal, the Aussie must be at his absolute best with his serve. He cannot afford to offer any free points to the Spaniard during his service games.

The Australian possesses quite some variety on serve. Kyrgios could employ the wide serve, especially to Nadal’s backhand on the deuce court along with an occasional body serve to keep the Spaniard guessing.

On the slower, high bouncing hard courts in Indian Wells, hitting through an opponent might be difficult. This makes the 2022 Australian Open doubles champion's serve even more important for his chances of troubling the Spaniard.

Nadal will try to mix things up himself by changing his return position, especially between the first and second serves. The former World No. 13 needs to be ready to account for Nadal’s brilliant returning skills if he fancies making an impact in this contest.

2. Kyrgios needs to be consistent for longer periods of time

BNP Paribas Open - Can Kyrgios dig deep to snap Nadal's incredible run?

While Kyrgios is tremendously talented and gifted, one problem area is his lack of consistency and concentration.

Against Nadal, the World No. 132 needs to be dialed in from the start and show consistency in his shot-making for longer periods of time to trouble the Spaniard. Demonstrating patience in long rallies, the Australian must try to keep the unforced error count as low as possible.

3. The Australian must avoid getting affected by external factors

There is no doubt regarding the Aussie’s ability and potential. However, he is mentally fragile and can be easily provoked. At times, his demeanor on the court is questionable. His on-court outbursts can drastically affect his performance as well.

Against someone of Nadal’s caliber and composure, the 26-year-old cannot let the "White Noise" affect him and his performance. This could be in the form of unruly crowds, umpiring decisions he thinks are questionable among others.

At the Indian Wells Masters this year, the Australian is aiming for a resurgence and his performances so far have been mighty impressive.

The upcoming Nadal-Kyrgios quarterfinal clash in Indian Wells promises to be a mouth-watering contest. It will be intriguing to witness how this battle unfolds in the Californian desert on Thursday,

