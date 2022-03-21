Indian Wells Masters 2022 final: 3 Things which stood out in Taylor Fritz's win over Rafael Nadal

20th seed Taylor Fritz of the USA won the Indian Wells Masters title by beating 4th seed Rafael Nadal of Spain 6-3, 7-6 this morning. It was the first Masters 1000 title for the 24-year old American, whereas the 35-year old Nadal missed out on an record-equaling 37th Masters title.

The match lasted a little more than 2 hours and tested the physical limit of the two players, both of whom have been struggling with injuries. However, Fritz succeeded in overcoming his older opponent Nadal in straight sets.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three factors that stood out in the match:

#1 Taylor Fritz was off to a flying start and won the first set quite easily:

If there were any injury concerns for the American, they were hardly visible during the initial part of the first set. Fritz was quick to open up a 4-0 lead and did not lose a single point on serve over the first four games.

Nadal struggled to recover from the initial blow and got a break back. However, Fritz maintained his composure and was able to win the first set. The American’s forehand did the trick for him in the first set as he was able to trouble Nadal repeatedly with it. The Spaniard looked a bit jaded and uncharacteristically struggled to stay in the longer rallies.

#2 Rafael Nadal struggled to convert break point opportunities:

Nadal tried to come back strong in the second set and managed to get a break in the third game. However, Fritz broke back in the very next game to level the score and seize the initiative from the Spaniard. Rafael Nadal again got a series of break point opportunities in the following game, but let the American off the hook to lose the game.

Rafael Nadal again got a break point opportunity with the score level at 4-4, but Fritz kept playing aggressive tennis to win the point. Fritz was then on match point in the following game, but Nadal managed to save it.

In the end, Nadal could only convert 2 of the 10 break point opportunities he got in the match, while Fritz converted 4 out of 9. That ultimately made the difference as the second set went to a tie-break, which the American won.

#3 Rafael Nadal’s forehand was not at its usual best:

Rafael Nadal's forehand was inconsistent today

Nadal’s forehand, which helps him dictate rallies and win points so often, was not at its usual best today. The Spaniard kept hitting the ball wide with his forehand and allowed Fritz to win some easy points.

Nadal committed 26 unforced errors in the match, with the majority coming off his forehand. Meanwhile, Fritz committed 22 unforced errors and hit 21 winners against Nadal’s 23.

Moreover, the Spaniard could only win 56% of his first-serve points, whereas Fritz managed a respectable 69%. Thus, the American was ahead on most of the important parameters and was the deserving winner of the Indian Wells Open.

