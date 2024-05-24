3 Things that could stop Coco Gauff at French Open 2024

Coco Gauff is the biggest hope for America going into the upcoming edition of the French Open. The 20-year-old is the highest ranked American in both the ATP and WTA, and has a game that suits the clay courts.

Gauff was the runner-up to Iga Swiatek at the French Open in 2022, when she pushed above her weight to challenge for the title. Now, with a US Open title already under her belt, expectations are on her to go ahead and win the French Open too.

However, that is easier said than done. Here are three things that might stop Coco Gauff from winning the French Open.

#3. Failure to beat top-seeded players in 2024

Coco Gauff had a bright start to the season as she won the WTA 250 title in Adelaide before the Australian Open. However, the American has failed to continue her form since then.

Gauff was beaten in the semi-final of the Australian Open by Aryna Sabalenka, who was the second seed. Later, Gauff lost out to number nine seed, Maria Sakkari in the semi-finals of the Indian Wells. At the Italian Open, Gauff failed in the semi-final against World No. 1, Iga Swiatek.

The American has not won a trophy since January and will need to change her record against her fellow top-seeded players to stand a chance of winning a Grand Slam in Paris.

#2. Gauff's recent form on clay

Coco Gauff's recent run of form on clay is a matter of concern. The 20-year-old, who enjoys playing on clay, has struggled for form. The American lost in the quarterfinal of the Stuttgart WTA 500 and has not recovered since.

Gauff's next outing on clay was at the Madrid Open, where she lost in the fourth round clash against Madison Keys. This was followed by a semi-final loss against Iga Swiatek at the Italian Open.

Now, with the French Open up next, Gauff will need to claim some big victories against players who are in better form than her.

#1. Her poor record against Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek will be the biggest challenge at the French Open for Coco Gauff. The World No. 1 is the best player on clay, having won three of the last four French Open titles. Gauff has already lost twice to Swiatek at Roland Garros in 2022 and 2023.

Gauff has only managed to defeat the Pole once, on her way to the Cincinnati title in 2023. However, defeating Swiatek at the French Open is a completely different ball game. Coco Gauff will face Iga Swiatek in the semi-final of the French Open and her result against the World No. 1 will decide her fate at Roland Garros.