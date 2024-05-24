3 things that could stop Rafael Nadal at French Open 2024

Rafael Nadal is the undisputed 'King of Clay' with 14 French Open titles under his belt. The Spaniard will start his Roland Garros campaign against Alexander Zverev on Monday, May 26.

Despite winning the title a record time, Nadal will not enter the tournament as the favourite. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has already announced that this could be his last season in professional tennis due to his injury issues and aging body. There is a big possibility that he could be knocked out early of the tournament.

Here is a list of three things that could stop Nadal from winning the French Open 2024:

#3 Star opponents in first few rounds

Nadal has been handed a tough draw at this year's French Open. The unseeded Spaniard will face the World No. 4, Alexander Zverev in the tournament's first round. There is a big possibility that the Spaniard will be knocked out there.

After Zverev, Nadal's draw does not get any easier. The 37-year-old could potentially face David Goffin, Tallon Griekspoor, Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic and either Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

This is one of the toughest draws ever for Nadal and the Spanish star will have to be at the top of his game if he is to challenge for a 15th French Open title.

#2 Inconsistent form and lack of match practise

Rafael Nadal has been plagued with injuries since 2023. After the highs of the 2022 season, the Spaniard missed the entirety of the 2023 season due to multiple injuries. His comeback trail in 2024 has not gone according to plan and he is still searching for form.

Nadal has failed to win four matches in a row throughout the season. His physical fitness hasn't been great either.

Nadal has looked physically tired during his matches and looks like a shadow of the player he was in the past. With another seven tough matches to be played in Paris, the title win at the French Open looks like a distant dream right now.

#1 The emergence of the next generation

When Rafael Nadal won his last Grand Slam at the French Open in 2022, the men's tennis was very different compared to now. While the Mallorcan was out injured for more than a year, the younger generation has emerged as serious contenders to him and Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are already Grand Slam champions and look hungry for more. Even Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have managed to add their names to the possible winners list at the French Open.

With Nadal not at his best and the young players seemingly on a high, a possible title challenge for the Spaniard looks far-fetched.

