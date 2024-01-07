3 times Rafael Nadal missed the Australian Open due to injuries ft. 2024

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal is out of the upcoming Australian Open, which starts next Sunday (January 14).

The 37-year-old, who make his comeback from injury in Brisbane this year, suffered another hip injury in his three-set loss to Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event earlier this week.

The Spaniard travelled to Melbourne for the year's first Grand Slam, where he had an MRI done. The results revealed a microtear, albeit not in the same region where he injured his hip at the Australian Open last year.

Expressing his inability to immediately compete in best-of-five-set matches, the Spaniard took to X to write that he was flying back to Spain to see his doctor.

“Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI, and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news," he wrote. "Right now, I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 sets matches. Therefore I am flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest."

Nadal said that he had worked hard for the comeback, which had kept him out for almost a year.

“I have worked very hard during the year for this comeback, and, as I always mentioned, my goal is to be at my best level in three months. Within the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this is not very bad news, and we all remain positive with the evolution for the season," he added.

The Spaniard hinted that he could be back soon at the Happy Slam.

“I really wanted to play here in Australia, and I have had the chance to play a few matches that made me very happy and positive. Thanks all for the support, and see you soon! Rafa,” he wrote.

Nadal's withdrawal marks the third time he won't feature at the Australian Open due to injury or ailment. Let's have a look at all three instances.

Three times Rafael Nadal had to miss the Australian Open due to injury

#1 2006

Rafael Nadal didn't play the 2006 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal had to pull out of the 2006 Australian Open due to a foot injury. The then 19-year-old was coming off a banner 2005 season, winning 11 titles, including his maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

However, after missing the tune-up events leading up to that year's Australian Open, the Spaniard trained in Barcelona for a while but realised that he wasn't fit to compete at the Major.

"The Australian Open is too important to go there and play without the necessary condition to compete well," Nadal said at the time (as per ABC.Net). "The reality is that I have not played since the final of the ATP Masters Series event in Madrid, and I have only been practicing at a high level for the last 10 days, and that is not enough to go into a professional tournament."

He apologised to fans who wanted to see him in action at the Australian Open:

"I am especially sorry for those tennis fans who have been supportive throughout my absence and wanted to see me in Australia. We have spoken to the tournament director, and he has sent me a warm message understanding the situation. I know I am young, and that I will have more opportunities to play this great event," he said.

In the then World No. 2's absence, Roger Federer would win his second Australian Open title.

#2 2013

Rafael Nadal

Seven years after missing the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal missed the tournament for a second time, this time due to a stomach virus.

In the preceding weeks before the tournament, the Spaniard was down with knee tendinitis, but it was a stomach virus that forced his withdrawal from the Happy Slam.

Having not played since Wimbledon the previous year, the Spaniard was short of practice and decided to pull out.

"My knee is much better, and the rehabilitation process has gone well as predicted by the doctors. ... But this virus didn't allow me to practice this past week, and, therefore, I am sorry to announce that I will not play in Doha and the Australian Open," he said (via Bleacher Report).

Rafael Nadal's withdrawal came exactly a year after he had a lost a marathon five-set final to Novak Djokovic, who successfully defended the title.

# 2024

Rafael Nadal

Having played 10 straight editions of the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal was all set to extend that streak following his heartening comeback from an injury-enforced layoff in Brisbane.

However, as mentioned earlier, a hip injury sustained in his quarterfinal loss to Thompson at the Brisbane International meant that the two-time champion had to miss the tournament for only the third time in his illustrious career.

The Spaniard will hope for a much shorter layoff than last time and look to return to his best form on the European clay leading up to Roland Garros, where he's a record 14-time champion.

