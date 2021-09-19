3 times Serena Williams pulled off incredible deciding-set wins in 2021

A series of unfortunate injuries have prevented Serena Williams from consistently playing at her best - or playing at all - this season. The American has reached the semifinals at just one Grand Slam event - the Australian Open - and has had a largely forgetable season outside of the Majors as well.

But the one aspect of Williams' game that hasn't deserted her even during the 2021 season is her tenacity. The 39-year-old is one of the fiercest competitors in the history of the game, and her fighting skills have come to the fore in some of the tight matches that she has been a part of this year.

Williams has been especially impressive in marathon matches and holds a positive record in deciding sets for the season. Here, we take a look at three of the American's incredible three-set wins in 2021.

Serena Willaims at the 2021 Yarra Valley Classic.

Serena Williams was first taken to a decider by countrywoman Danielle Collins at the Australian Open warm-up event, the Yarra Valley Classic.

Playing her fellow American for the first time, Williams looked set for a routine win after taking the opening set 6-2. Collins, however, had other plans. The 27-year-old began putting in a lot more balls into the court in the second set, unsettling Williams to take it 6-4.

In the decider, however, it was Williams' turn to raise her level and rediscover the range on her groundstrokes. The 23-time Major champion played a near-perfect shootout to eventually take the match 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 and progress to the semifinal.

It is pertinent to note that the Yarra Valley Classic had a match tiebreaker acting as the deciding set, since the tournament was so close to the Austrlalian Open.

#2 Roland Garros second round against Mihaela Buzarnescu

Serena Williams at the 2021 French Open.

Serena Williams squared off against Romanian playeres in both of her first two rounds at Roland Garros 2021. Having come through a tight two-set win against Irina-Camelia Begu in her opener, the American found herself up against another tenacious opponent in Mihaela Buzarnescu in the Round of 64.

Williams had to dig deep into her reserves to come through the match, especially after dropping a 5-7 second set that saw some impressive shotmaking from both sides of the net.

The 39-year-old spoke about the missed opportunities later and how she tries to "zero in" on some of the bigger points, which she did a much better job of in the decider.

#1 Australian Open quarterfinal against Aryna Sabalenka

Serena Williams at the 2021 Australian Open.

The most impressive of Serena Williams' three-set wins in 2021 came during her semifinal run to the Australian Open

Having raced through the opening week of the tournament, Williams found herself staring at a big test against seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka. The American started ther match brilliantly, but Sabalenka fought back well to level the match at one set all.

Neither player was willing to cede an inch in the decider, which saw some magnificient ballstriking from two of the most powerful players in the women's game.

Williams, however, showed her champion quality by stepping up in the nick of time. She secured the decisive break in the 10th game of the set to secure a resounding 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win.

Edited by Musab Abid