Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Iga Swiatek of Poland are the brightest youngsters in men's and Women's tennis, respectively. The Spaniard is the world No. 2 at the moment, while Swiatek is the premier female player in the world.

Both of them have seen much success over the past few years. Moreover, there have been three tournaments in which both of them have won the titles. In this article, we are going to take a look at the three tournaments, in which the pair of has achieved a "double":

#3. Miami Open 2022

Both Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek won the titles in style in Miami in 2022. While the Pole did not drop a single set in the tournament, the Spaniard dropped a solitary one in his quarterfinal against Miomir Kecmanovic.

Still, it was a remarkable display by the then-18-year-old Spaniard. He beat Casper Ruud in straight sets in the final

On the other hand, Swiatek swept aside quality players like Coco Gauff, Pedro Kvitova and Jessica Pegula before getting the better of Naomi Osaka in the final. In fact, she served a bagel to Osaka in the second set.

#2. US Open 2022

It was Carlos Alcaraz's first Grand Slam title and Swiatek's third. However, it remains the Pole's only Grand Slam title on hard courts till date.

Both players won the New York Major in contrasting fashion. While the Spaniard had to endure as many as three five-set wins en route to his triumph, Swiatek dropped only a couple of sets in the tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud in the final in four sets while Iga Swiatek triumphed over Ons Jabeur in the title clash in straight sets.

#1. BNP Paribas Open 2024

Iga Swiatek won her eighth WTA 1000 title in Indian Wells. The Pole was in imperious form throughout the tournament, not dropping a single set en route to her triumph. Swiatek handed three bagels throughout the competition and thrashed Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-0.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, dropped a couple of sets in the tournament, including one against his arch-rival Jannik Sinner in the semifinal. He beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the final to win his fifth Masters 1000 title.

The Spaniard, who had been experiencing a dip in his form prior to the tournament, thus got back to winning ways by clinching his second successive title in Indian Wells.