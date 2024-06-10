3 underperformers from French Open 2024 ft. Danielle Collins

The 2024 French Open is done and dusted. Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek scripted history with her triumph in Paris. She became the third player to win the title three times on the trot. She also became the second player after Serena Williams to win the Madrid Open, the Italian Open, and the French Open in the same season.

Carlos Alcaraz captured the men's singles title with a comeback win over Alexander Zverev in the final. He became the youngest player to win a Grand Slam title on three different surfaces. He's now a win away at the Australian Open from completing a career Grand Slam.

Aside from the victors, quite a few big names made it far in Paris. Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, and Casper Ruud reached the semifinals. Ons Jabeur, Elena Rybakina, Novak Djokovic, and Stefanos Tsitsipas were some of the notable quarterfinalists.

However, not all high-profile players lived up to the hype. Here's a quick look at three players who didn't live to up to the expectations at the 2024 French Open:

#3 - Madison Keys

Madison Keys at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Keys' kicked off her time on the red dirt on a strong note as she reached the semifinals of the Madrid Open. She was shown the door by eventual champion Iga Swiatek, losing to her 6-1, 6-3.

A similar fate awaited Keys at the Italian Open as she lost to Swiatek yet again with the same scoreline in the quarterfinals. With the Pole out of her way, she captured her first title of the season at the Internationaux de Strasbourg without losing a set.

Naturally, Keys was pegged as a player who could make it far at the French Open. She knocked out Renata Zarazua and Mayar Sherif to reach the third round, before losing to fellow American Emma Navarro in a tight two-set contest.

Keys was a former semifinalist in Paris, making the last eight in 2018. She also reached at least the quarterfinals of the last two Majors she had participated in. Thus, this was a real missed opportunity for her to make an impact at Roland Garros.

#2 - Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Rublev's poor results during the hardcourt swing affected the start of his clay season as well. He bowed out of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open without winning a match. He arrived at the Madrid Open on a four-match losing streak but tasted success in the Spanish capital.

The Russian captured his second Masters 1000 title by winning the Madrid Open. He ousted two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, and rallied from a set down to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the final.

Rublev fell in the third round of the Italian Open but was expected to perform reasonably well at the French Open. He made the last eight in Paris in 2020 and 2022, and the quarterfinals of the last three preceding Majors as well.

Rublev beat Taro Daniel and Pedro Martinez to reach the third round. He faced Matteo Arnaldi for a spot in the fourth round but lost to him in straight sets. He was the only top-10 player to be eliminated in the third round. It looked like he had turned over a new leaf after his run in Madrid but that didn't reflect in his performance at the French Open.

#1 - Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins at the 2024 Internationaux de Strasbourg. (Photo: Getty)

Collins was one of the most in-form players heading into the French Open. She won the Miami Open and the Charleston Open as she brushed aside her opponents to claim consecutive titles.

The American's winning ways came to an end at the hands of World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round of the Madrid Open. She performed better at the Italian Open as she reached the semifinals but was bested by the Belarusian once again.

Collins then headed to Strasbourg and eased into her third final of the season without dropping a set. She was beaten by Keys in the championship round but remained a dark horse to claim the French Open title.

Collins commenced her run in Paris with a routine win over Caroline Dolehide. She led qualifier Olga Danilovic by a set in the second round but eventually lost to her in three sets. Considering this was her final appearance in Paris and her good string of results prior to the tournament, the American's early exit was quite unexpected.

