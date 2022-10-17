4 Players outside Big 3 to beat Federer, Nadal, or Djokovic in a Grand Slam final ft. Daniil Medvedev and Stan Wawrinka

The 'Big 3' comprising Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have dominated the sport over the span of several years and cemented their place as the greatest players of the game. The trio have won a staggering 63 out of the past 77 Grand Slam tournaments.

It has been a rare sight to see someone outside of the Big 3 lifting Grand Slam trophies. What's been rarer is to see the Big 3 lose the title in the summit clash. On that note, let's take a look at the four players who did the impossible:

#4. 2009 US Open - Juan Martin del Potro defeated Federer

US Open Champion Juan Martin Del Potro Tours New York City

The Argentine comes first on the list. Juan Martin Del Potro was the first ATP player to win a Grand Slam trophy against a member of the Big 3 since the 2005 Australian Open. The Argentine defeated five-time defending champion Roger Federer in the final of the 2009 US Open, winning 3-6, 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2, to win his maiden Grand Slam title.

The sixth seed defeated the likes of Rafael Nadal and Marin Cilic en route to his only Major title.

#3. 2021 US Open - Daniil Medvedev defeated Djokovic

2021 US Open - Day 14

The latest to join the club, Daniil Medvedev pocketed the 2021 US Open title by beating the Serb in straight sets as he etched his name on the record books. Seeded second, the Russian beat the Serb, 6–4, 6–4, 6–4, to become the first Russian since Marat Safin (2005) to win a Grand Slam singles title. Since then, Daniil Medvedev has reached the No. 1 spot of the ATP rankings and is currently ranked fourth.

Daniil Medvedev was again very close to beating Nadal in the 2022 Australian Open final, however a resilient Nadal fought his way back from a two sets to love deficit to clinch his 21st Grand Slam title.

#2. 2012 US Open and 2013 Wimbledon - Andy Murray defeats Novak Djokovic

The Championships - Wimbledon 2013: Day Thirteen

Andy Murray defeated the Big 3 not once but twice to clinch a Grand Slam singles title. In 2012, the Brit beat Novak Djokovic 7-6, 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2, in an epic five-set thriller at the US Open to win his maiden Major title. Seeded third in the tournament, Murray beat the likes of Tomas Berdych, Marin Cilic and Milas Raonic en route to the final.

Murray once again did the unthinkable a year later at the Wimbledon Championships. Seeded second in the tournament, Murray beat top seed Djokovic in a somewhat one-sided match. The Brit won the second Major of his career with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 win over the Serb.

#1. Stan Wawrinka defeats Rafael Nadal (2014 Australian Open) & Novak Djokovic (2015 French Open, 2016 US Open)

2015 French Open - Day Fifteen

Federer's compatriot Stan Wawrinka occupies the top spot on the list. The Swiss won three Grand Slams in three seasons, all by beating ateast one member of the Big 3 en route to the title.

He won his maiden Major at the 2014 Australian Open by defeating Rafael Nadal, 6–3, 6–2, 3–6, 6–3. Seeded eighth in the tournament, Wawrinka notched wins over Novak Djokovic and Tomas Berdych en route to the final.

The Swiss won his second Major title at Roland Garros the following year. Seeded eighth in the Major, Wawrinka defeated top seed Djokovic, 4–6, 6–4, 6–3, 6–4 to win his maiden French Open title. Wawrinka earlier defeated Roger Federer in the quarterfinals of the Paris Major.

The last of his Grand Slam titles came at Flushing Meadows in 2016. Wawrinka, seeded third, defeated top seed Djokovic, 6–7(7), 6–4, 7–5, 6–3, to lay his hands on his first US Open title. Wawrinka got the better of Andy Murray in the quarterfinals of the Major en route to the summit clash.

