Serena Williams has had an extraordinary career so far in both singles and doubles. She has 23 Grand Slam singles titles and 16 Grand Slam doubles titles to her name.

Williams' popularity over the years has made her one of the best and most marketable athletes in the world. Like several sports stars, the American has appeared in a number of commercials for top brands and events, some of which are iconic in their own right.

On that note, let's take a look at 4 popular commercials featuring Serena Williams.

#1. Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl Commercial

Serena Williams appeared alongside several notable athletes in Michelob ULTRA's commercial for the 56th Super Bowl earlier this year. The advert takes place in a bowling alley and features footballer Alex Morgan, NBA star Jimmy Butler, NFL legend Peyton Manning and WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike. Actor Steve Buscemi also appeared in the commercial. Buscemi was known for his bowling in the popular cult film the Big Lebowski.

In the commercial, all the athletes tried their hand at bowling and Williams came in and stole the show. The ad underlined the importance of gender equality as well, with several female athletes having appeared in the advert as well.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion spoke about gender equality in the ad, saying:

"This year, Michelob Ultra made a commitment to supporting gender equality in sports. And it was so great to see that come into fruition when they decided to put that commitment to action by having just as many female athletes in this Super Bowl ad as they had male athletes. It's a great opportunity to applaud the brand for just elevating female athletes, and really walking the walk and talking the talk."

#2. Addressing 'Crazy' Women in 2019 Nike commercial

In 2019, Serena Williams appeared in a commercial for Nike which aired at the Academy Awards ceremony.

The American sends a strong message about the double-standards that women face and also lauded strong and successful women.

"If we show emotion, we are called dramatic," Williams said. "If we want to play against men, we're nuts. And if we dream of equal opportunity, delusional. When we stand for something, we're unhinged. When we're too good, there's something wrong with us. And if we get angry, we're hysterical, irrational or just being crazy. But a woman running a marathon was crazy.

The former World No. 1 further elaborated on how women in sports had a perception of "crazy" attached to them even as they succeeded across several sports despite many obstacles.

"A woman boxing was crazy. A woman dunking, crazy. Coaching an NBA team, crazy. A woman competing in hijab, changing her sport, landing a double cork 1080, or winning 23 Grand Slams, having a baby, and then coming back for more, crazy, crazy, crazy, crazy and crazy. So if they wanna call you crazy? Fine. Show them what crazy can do."

NowThis @nowthisnews Nike and Serena Williams celebrate 'crazy' women in this powerful #Oscars ad — Here's the full commercial Nike and Serena Williams celebrate 'crazy' women in this powerful #Oscars ad — Here's the full commercial https://t.co/9snADVYcRb

#3. Bumble commercial for Super Bowl

Serena Williams was the brand ambassador for online dating app Bumble and appeared in a commercial for the company in the 2019 Super Bowl. In the ad, she can be heard sending a message about empowerment.

"The world tells you to wait, that waiting is polite, and good things will just come. If I waited for change to happen, I never would have made a difference. So make the first move, don't wait to be told your place. Take it, don't wait for people to find you. Find them and work , in love and in life. And most of all, don't wait to be given power, we already have it," Williams said.

#4. Dressing up as Wonder Woman for DirecTV commercial

One of Serena Williams' more recent and popular commercials aired for DirecTV, where she was dressed as Wonder Woman. The American can be seen battling against ball machines and swinging volleys at them. John McEnroe also made a cameo in the commercial.

