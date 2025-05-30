4 shocking results from French Open 2025 Day 5 ft. Denis Shapovalov, Alex De Minaur 

The action is starting to heat up at the 2025 French Open. The first five days of the iconic events have produced some entertaining tennis in Paris.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are safely through to the third round. Both players have hardly put a foot wrong so far and will be eager to keep going in Paris.

On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff are also in the round of 32. Gauff outfoxed Tereza Valentova in straight sets on Thursday, 6-2, 6-4.

While most of the top guns have maintained their composure so far, some failed to make their mark in the first week of the French Open. On that note, let's look at the shocking results for Day Five:

4) Barbora Krejcikova

Krejcikova in acton at the 2025 French Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

First on the list is former French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova.

Krejcikova returned to the women's tour in Strasbourg after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. She had been dealing with a back injury, which kept her out of action for the first few months on tour.

The Czech started her campaign with a hard-fought win over Tatjana Maria but lost to Veronika Kudermetova in the second round. The Russian defeated her in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3.

Krejcikova will turn her attention towards grass and hope to revive her form on tour. She is the defending champion at Wimbledon this year.

3) Alex De Minaur

De Minaur reacts at the 2025 French Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Third on the list is Alex De Minaur.

De Minaur has been one of the most consistent players on tour in the last few years. He entered Paris after fourth-round exits in Madrid and Rome. The Australian made a promising start to his campaign by cruising past Laslo Djere in straight sets.

He then took on Alexander Bublik in the second round and fell to the Kazakh in a thrilling five-set bout. Bublik outlasted De Minaur in two hours and 55 minutes, 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

2) Jakub Mensik

Mensik in action at the 2025 French Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Second on the list is Jakub Mensik.

Mensik announced himself on the main tour with a brilliant win in the Miami Open this year. He defeated Novak Djokovic in the final to lift his maiden Masters 1000 crown on tour.

The Czech entered Paris after a quarterfinal run in Madrid and a fourth-round exit in Rome. He started his campaign with a routine win over Alexander Muller but couldn't fend off Henrique Rocha in the second round. The Portuguese talent outfoxed Mensik in five sets, 2-6, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

1) Denis Shapovalov

Shapovalov during a serve at the Roland Garros 2025 - Source: Getty

Last on the list is Denis Shapovalov.

Denis Shapovalov has been trying to find his best form on tour this year. He silenced his critics with a remarkable title triumph in the Dallas Open. He also reached the semifinals of the Mexican Open but lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a gripping encounter.

The Canadian entered Paris after a second-round exit in Rome. He started his campaign with a confident win over Pedro Martinez but fell to Filip Misolic in the next round. The Austrian humbled Shapovalov in an epic five-set bout, 7-6(5), 7-6(5), 4-6, 4-6, 6-3.

