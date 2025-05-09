The 2025 Italian Open is in full swing at the moment. The top players on tour are fighting for 1000 points in their respective rankings at the Foro Italico in Rome.

Day Four of the event featured seeded players Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula in Rome. Both players started on a confident note and advanced to the third round.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek also returned after a heartbreaking semifinal loss in Madrid. She got back to winning ways with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

While most of the top guns found a way to begin with a win, some couldn't find their A-game in the Italian Open this year. On that note, let's take a look at four shocking results on Day Four in Rome.

4) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Fourth on the list is Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Haddad Maia has struggled to get going this year. Apart from third-round appearances in the Australian Open and Madrid Open, she hasn't been able to make a valuable contribution at any event on tour.

The 28-year-old started her campaign against talented Czech Marie Bouzkova in the second round. After getting bageled in the first set, she succumbed to a 6-3 loss in the second and bowed out of the Italian Open in under 75 minutes.

Haddad Maia only saved one out of seven break-point opportunities she conceded against Bouzkova. She also struggled with her serve, managing to win a shocking 28% of first serve points throughout the match.

3) Joao Fonseca

Third on the list is Joao Fonseca.

Fonseca is one of the most talented youngsters on tour. The 18-year-old took everyone by storm after winning the Argentina Open this year. He also reached the third round of the Miami Open but lost to Alex De Minaur in a close three-set bout.

The Brazilian has yet to find his form on European clay. After a second-round exit in Madrid, he's now chalked up early exits in Estoril and Rome. Despite a spirited performance against Fabian Marozsan, the Hungarian rallied past him in the Italian Open 6-3, 7-6(4).

Fonseca put up a decent performance but lost two break points at crucial intervals in the first set. Known to be a top competitor on clay, the youngster will turn his attention towards Paris and hope to prepare well ahead of the French Open.

2) Reilly Opelka

Second on the list is Reilly Opelka.

Opelka has had a season filled with ups and downs. After a runner-up finish in Brisbane and a quarterfinal run in Dallas, he's chalked up early exits in Indian Wells, Miami, Barcelona, and Madrid. The American entered Rome after a second-round exit in Madrid at the hands of Karen Khachanov.

Opelka hoped to kick off his campaign with a win but fell to Learner Tien in the Italian Open first round. The youngster stunned him in one hour and 48 minutes, 6-4, 7-6(11). Despite saving four out of seven break points throughout the bout, Opelka succumbed to a tough loss in the first round.

1) Anna Kalinskaya

Lastly, Anna Kalinskaya was eliminated in the second round of the Italian Open.

Kalinskaya has chipped in with promising results this season but seems to run out of gas during the final few rounds. She's garnered a semifinal run in the Singapore Open and a quarterfinal finish in the Charleston Open this year.

The Russian entered Rome after a third-round exit in Madrid at the hands of Madison Keys. She started her campaign with a hard-fought loss against Peyton Stearns in the second round. Despite a resilient performance against the American, Sterns managed to upset the 28th seed in one hour and 16 minutes, 6-2, 6-3.

Kalinskaya lost her serve four times during the match and won an average of 58% of her first serve points. She will hope to make amends with a deep run at Roland Garros this year.

