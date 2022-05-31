4 teenagers who will compete in the quarterfinals of French Open 2022 ft. Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff

Carlos Alcaraz, currently the hottest property in tennis, was expected to do big things at the 2022 French Open. While he has lived up to expectations, there have been a number of other teenagers who have done exceptionally well at the claycourt Major.

Many upsets have already taken place at the French Open, be it the early exits of Barbora Krejcikova, Anett Kontaveit, and Ons Jabeur or the recent ones of Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Many of the quarterfinalists are seasoned pros, including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. However, there are a few unheralded players who have managed to reach the last eight in Paris.

This is the first time since 2005 that four teenagers will compete in the quarterfinals of the French Open. Back then, Nadal, Maria Sharapova, Nicole Vaidisova and Ana Ivanovic made the last eight, with the King of Clay going on to win his maiden Grand Slam title.

Let's take a look at the four teenagers who will compete in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open.

#1 Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is one of the favorites to win the French Open

Sixth seed Carlos Alcaraz has been in scintillating form this season, winning 31 out of 34 matches with four titles, including two Masters 1000 crowns, to his name. The Spaniard entered the French Open as one of the favorites and has produced some mouthwatering performances.

Carlos Alcaraz started the competition by beating Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero in straight sets. He then survived a mighty scare against fellow countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the second round. The teenager proceeded to beat Sebastian Korda comprehensively before getting the better of Karen Khachanov in the fourth round.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



The Spaniard reaches maiden Alcaraz in a hurryThe Spaniard reaches maiden @rolandgarros quarter-finals dominating Karen Khachanov 6-1 6-4 6-4. He meets Alexander Zverev for a spot in the last 4. Alcaraz in a hurryThe Spaniard reaches maiden @rolandgarros quarter-finals dominating Karen Khachanov 6-1 6-4 6-4. He meets Alexander Zverev for a spot in the last 4. https://t.co/cB4LvlFmA8

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Zverev in his second Grand Slam quarterfinal. If he wins, he will face either Nadal or Djokovic in the semifinals.

#2 Leylah Fernandez

Leylah Fernandez entered the French Open as the 17th seed on the back of just two wins from five matches on clay. Fernandez won her opening match against Kristina Mladenovic in straight sets before ousting Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2.

The young Canadian was up against 14th seed Belinda Bencic in the third round and won a grueling encounter 7-5, 3-6, 7-5. She faced Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round and won the opening set 6-3. However, the American stormed back to take the second set 6-4.

Fernandez held her nerve to win the third set 6-3 and seal her place in the quarterfinals, where she will square off against Martina Trevisan.

#3 Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff is one of only three female players yet to drop a set at the 2022 French Open. The American beat Rebecca Marino, Alison Van Uytvanck and Kaia Kanepi to set up a fourth-round clash against Elise Mertens.

Gauff defeated the Belgian comprehensively, winning 6-4, 6-0, to reach the quarterfinals of the French Open for the second year running. The 18-year-old will take on compatriot Sloane Stephens next in what will be the second meeting between the pair. Stephens won their first encounter at the 2021 US Open in straight sets.

A win for Gauff would see her through to her maiden Grand Slam singles semifinal.

#4. Holger Rune

Holger Rune has enjoyed an impressive European claycourt season, winning 14 out of 17 matches. He won his first career title at the BMW Open, beating Alexander Zverev en route.

Rune started his French Open campaign by upsetting 14th seed Denis Shapovalov in straight sets. The Dane then beat Henri Laaksonen and Hugo Gaston to set up a fourth-round clash against fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The young Dane stunned Tsitsipas in four sets to become the first man from Denmark to reach the quarterfinals of the French Open. He will now take on eighth seed Casper Ruud in an all-Nordic clash.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Holger Rune upsets runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in 4 sets to become 1st Danish male player in RUNE DID IT!Holger Rune upsets runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in 4 sets to become 1st Danish male player in @rolandgarros last 8! RUNE DID IT! 💪 Holger Rune upsets runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in 4 sets to become 1st Danish male player in @rolandgarros last 8! https://t.co/uuSDGmy9U3

